Report: Ryan Clark Signing New Contract With ESPN

After looking like he may take his talents elsewhere, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark seems poised to remain at ESPN. After his contract with the network recently expired, Clark is signing a new deal to remain with the company, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports Monday.

“ESPN is expected to announce the new deal soon,” Marchand wrote via On3.com’s Nick Kosko. “The network declined comment. The signing of extensions is generally mundane, but Clark made his displeasure with ESPN’s offer public.”

Clark posted several tweets discussing his contract status and uncertain future with ESPN, including unhappiness about his salary during his previous deal with the network. But it seems the two were able to agree to new terms that presumably included a pay raise for Clark.

Since joining ESPN, Clark has become one of the network’s top football analysts. His ability to discuss X’s and O’s combined with his humanity for the game, evident in his heartfelt reaction to Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience, has made him one of the network’s go-to personalities. Marchand confirms Clark will continue his “The Pivot” podcast with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, an extremely popular podcast with a wide range of heavy-hitting guests: Shaquille O’Neal and Floyd Mayweather to name two, and their conversation with Mike Tomlin was a true highlight.

In addition to ESPN, Ryan Clark also hosted Inside the NFL on The CW this past season. It’s not clear if that will continue.

A 13-year safety in the NFL, Clark signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2006 season. He became a great complement to SS Troy Polamalu, allowing Polamalu to be aggressive and make plays on the football knowing Clark would be in position to cover him.

On his own merits, Clark was a fiercely hard hitter who could lay bone-crushing hits. In eight years with the Steelers, he started 109 games, recording 667 tackles, 12 interceptions, and forcing three fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and was part of the Super Bowl-winning 2008 team that featured an elite defense. Now, Clark will remain on primetime television for ESPN for years to come.