Report: Raiders Hiring Luke Getsy As New OC, Passing Over Steelers’ Mike Sullivan

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their next offensive coordinator. Again. After a deal fell through with Kliff Kingsbury, the team is hiring Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Insider Albert Breer. Meaning, the Raiders are passing on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan for the job.

Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle. Pretty wild day in Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024

Sullivan and Getsy were two of several candidates who interviewed for the Raiders’ job on Antonio Pierce’s coaching staff, shedding his interim label as the team’s official head coach after replacing Josh McDaniels early into 2023.

Kingsbury appeared to be the Raiders’ pick heading into the weekend. But the deal fell through for contractual reasons Friday night and Saturday, word spread Kingsbury was pulling himself out of the running. He’s now reported to be a top candidate for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator position under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Sullivan had interviewed for two open coordinator jobs this cycle. He won’t get either (unless the Getsy agreement also falls through). Sullivan spoke with the New Orleans Saints and Raiders since the offseason began. But the Saints tabbed the San Francisco 49ers’ Klint Kubiak while the Raiders are landing on Getsy. It makes it likely that Sullivan returns to Pittsburgh as the team’s Quarterbacks Coach, a position he’s held since 2021. He’ll work with Kenny Pickett in a critical make-or-break year under new OC Arthur Smith. Sullivan served as the team’s interim play caller following Matt Canada’s firing after Week 11 and the offense improved under his and Interim OC Eddie Faulkner’s helm. Neither were considered for the Steelers’ job, the team vowing to hire an external option.

Getsy lands on his feet after being let go in Chicago following 2023. The Bears cleaned house, firing most of their offensive staff including Getsy, who served as the team’s coordinator for two seasons. Getsy has Pittsburgh ties, a Munhall native who began his college career at Pitt and coaching a year with the Panthers in 2010. He also spent 2011 as D2 Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s, better known as IUP, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He landed his first NFL job in 2014 with the Green Bay Packers. There was no reported interest by the Steelers in Getsy.

To date, the only addition made to the Steelers’ coaching staff is hiring Smith, officially announced Friday. The team is likely to add several more coaches before the Combine, potentially hiring an Offensive Assistant to replace Glenn Thomas and likely adding an Assistant Defensive Backs Coach after Gerald Alexander left to join the Raiders as their Safeties Coach.