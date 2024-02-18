Ravens Bring Back WR Nelson Agholor

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back WR Nelson Agholor on a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday evening. He will enter his second season with the team after being signed ahead of the 2023 season.

We have signed WR Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension! pic.twitter.com/a6NXo7gcU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 18, 2024

Appearing in all 17 games with three starts, Agholor caught 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Impactful against Pittsburgh, he caught nine passes for 78 yards in two meetings against the Steelers. But he missed the chance to do even more, dropping a would-be touchdown in the Ravens’ Week Five loss, one of several key miscues Baltimore wide receivers made that day. He caught a touchdown in the team’s 34-10 Wild Card win over the Houston Texans, a go-ahead second quarter score to take the lead for good.

Agholor was part of an overall upgrade to the team’s wide receiver depth chart, a problem era for the last several seasons. The team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., who doesn’t seem poised to return, while drafting Boston College’s Zay Flowers in the first round. With Mark Andrews at tight end and the development of second-year Isaiah Likely, QB Lamar Jackson recorded his second MVP season, posting career-highs in completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678). His interception rate tied for the lowest mark of his career, too. Jackson won his MVP award in nearly unanimous fashion, receiving 49 of a possible 50 votes. The outlier went to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Turning 31 in May, Agholor was originally drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, he spent five years there, winning a Super Bowl. After spending 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, he signed with the New England Patriots for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before inking a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Ravens last March. Terms of this contract weren’t announced but are likely in the same ballpark or perhaps a little lower.