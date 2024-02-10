Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,073)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
Episode 1,073 on this Saturday afternoon, I talk about how sad it’s been that the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been legitimate Super Bowl contenders in years and what needs to be done to rectify that.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1073)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2715637014
6bc9mw6n