Kenny Pickett Can’t Be Steelers’ 2024 Starter, Stephen A. Smith Says

For Stephen A. Smith, Kenny Pickett can’t be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter next year. And he’ll take just about any name to replace him. Making the case on Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith railed against the idea of Pickett entering the year as the team’s presumed starter.

“When I think about the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Smith said, “and I’m thinking about Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow within your division, you cannot go into next season with Kenny Pickett zeroed in as your likely starter. That just cannot happen.

“Me personally? It’s a Justin Fields, it’s a Kirk Cousins, it’s a Russell Wilson. Any of the three. And we know how I’ve critiqued Kirk Cousins in the postseason. But damn it, I’d throw a parade for him. Compared to what they’ve got? Give me any of the three. Any of the three. You can’t be choosy.”

Publicly, Pittsburgh has shown little interest in acquiring a “name” quarterback to replace Kenny Pickett. With a new offensive coordinator, the Steelers want to give Pickett one last chance to prove he can be their franchise quarterback. Anyone they add this offseason will be competition, not a replacement, with their sights set on re-signing QB Mason Rudolph. Failing that, they could turn toward veteran Ryan Tannehill, who had his best years under OC Arthur Smith in Tennessee.

Smith’s point, though, is understood. The Steelers are in football’s most competitive division full of pedigree and proven names. Jackson just won his second MVP while Burrow turned the Bengals into Super Bowl contenders. The jury remains out on Watson, but the Browns still made the playoffs despite an injury-ravaged situation in 2023. He argued that the Steelers’ roster is too talented to be hamstrung by its quarterback.

“When you look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, their roster ain’t shabby,” Smith said. “You’ve got running backs, you’ve got wide receivers, you’ve got [Pat] Freiermuth at the tight end spot. You’ve got a team. They were in the playoffs this year.”

Media circles have dot-connected all three names Smith mentioned to Pittsburgh. Cousins seems simply too expensive for the Steelers to be interested while Wilson’s best days are behind him. If the team were to make a splash, targeting Fields seems the most realistic option but even then, the odds are low, even as the Bears get more trade calls. It’s doubtful Smith will get his wish. And if he doesn’t, we’re sure to hear about it once the quarterback free agency dust settles, which could happen just days after the new league year starts.