‘He’s Soft:’ LaVar Arrington Thinks Russell Wilson’s Personality Is Bad Fit For Pittsburgh

LaVar Arrington agrees Russell Wilson the quarterback is a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Wilson the person? Not so much.

On Friday’s episode of Fox Sports’ 2 Pros & A Cup of Joe, Arrington believes Wilson’s personality wouldn’t be well-received by Steelers’ Nation.

“I just don’t think his personality is a conducive personality for the Pittsburgh way,” Arrington told the show. “He’s soft.”

Wilson is one of several quarterbacks linked to the Steelers this offseason with Chad Johnson going so far as to say he’s been personally told Wilson will sign with Pittsburgh. As of now, Wilson remains with the Denver Broncos. Though head coach Sean Payton hasn’t ruled out keeping him, every expectation is Wilson will be cut by the organization before the start of the new league year.

Arrington said Wilson’s flashy dress style and “shiny” suits would be off-putting in Pittsburgh.

“Although the league is a fashionable place. I get it. Guys dress and wear these interesting outfits and all that stuff. I’m just saying some of that stuff doesn’t fly in certain markets.”

Wilson has been criticized by some not for his fashion choices but the way he’s acted around teammates. In 2022, controversy stemmed from how far removed Wilson was from teammates having his own personal office on the second floor of the Broncos’ facility.

“When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year, one of the ways they rolled out the red carpet for him was to give him his own office in the team facility, on the second floor where the Broncos’ coaches and executives have their offices,” Pro Football Talk wrote in February of 2023. “Some coaches had issues with that.

“According to TheAthletic.com’s lengthy article about Wilson’s first season in Denver, members of the coaching staff believed that Wilson separating himself from teammates like that was bad for locker room camaraderie. One coach said Wilson told teammates the door to his office was always open to them, but that coach wondered why a player had an office with a door at all.”

There was also a slew of cringeworthy moments throughout his Broncos’ career. Had his play two years ago been better, most would’ve given it a pass. But with he and the team struggling, these stories received more attention.

Arrington, a Pittsburgh native, said Wilson isn’t the same person he was coming out of college.

“He was still hungry when he was that guy at Wisconsin and went to Seattle. He’s not what he is now. He’s a superstar now. Entourage, he was in the movie. He’s an actor. He’s married to an amazing performer. He’s just a different dude. He’s evolved. And I don’t know that his evolution would fit in Pittsburgh.”

In the height of his career, Wilson made a cameo appearance in the 2015 movie Entourage and was far from the only athlete or sports personality to be included, joining Tom Brady, soccer star Thierry Henry, and Ronda Rousey among others. You can watch one of the clips here.

Wilson began his college career at NC State before transferring to Wisconsin. Despite being counted out due to his height, Wilson had a fantastic Seahawks’ career, bringing home the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl in 2013-2014, blowing out Peyton Manning’s Broncos 43-8.

Arrington acknowledged that Wilson is a better quarterback than Pickett but that didn’t convince him Pittsburgh should make the move.

“I’m a tad bit Neanderthal-ish on this.”

There’s plenty of criticisms of Wilson. His declining play, taking too many sacks, and a career that may only have a few seasons left. Even pointing out how he’ll mesh in the locker room, especially given what happened in Denver, is fair. But Arrington dismissing Wilson because of his outfits and personal life is the last point that needs made in discussing Wilson’s chances of success with the Steelers. An outcome that still seems to have low odds of even happening.

Catch the whole clip below.