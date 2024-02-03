Depot After Dark: Super Bowl ‘Doink’ Cam, Dine With Donnie, Pro Bowl Pics

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 2.

Doink Cam

CBS Sports is rolling out the red carpet as it gets set to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII in a little over a week. The network revealed the production package for the Big Game, including “doink cameras” fixed into the uprights to capture the closest shots ever of field goals.

For kickers’ sake, let’s hope these don’t have to be used.

From drones to "doink" cameras, we'll be pulling out all the stops in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/96iRmrsFC2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2024

In addition to the field goal cams, CBS announced that 165 cameras will be utilized for the Super Bowl, 24 of them capable of shooting in 4K, along with three drones and 49 replay machines.



Breakfast With Donnie Shell

A last moment notice, but if you’re in the Canton, Ohio area, you can have breakfast with former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Hall of Famer Donnie Shell Saturday morning. Announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Twitter account, the Breakfast With the Busts will be held tomorrow morning at 9 EST.

The link in the tweet below is where you can buy your tickets at $100 each.

Tomorrow, you can have breakfast with @steelers legend Donnie Shell at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Be Here: https://t.co/G8Q4rPLYsF pic.twitter.com/gqnd6awec6 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2024

Shell, who went undrafted in 1974, made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers during their dynasty run. He was finally inducted into the Hall, a long overdue enshrinement, in 2020.

Pro Bowl Pics

A pair of Pittsburgh Steelers safeties are in this week’s Pro Bowl Games. Miles Killebrew and Minkah Fitzpatrick are hanging out this weekend in Orlando, Fla., enjoying the warm weather and mini-games in this new-look Pro Bowl.

The Steelers’ Twitter account shared this photo of the two of them.

This is Killebrew’s first Pro Bowl appearance after an outstanding 2023 season. For Fitzpatrick, it’s his fourth trip. After the first day of contests kicked off Thursday, the rest – including the flag football game – will be held Sunday.