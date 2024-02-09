Depot After Dark: Steelers Vegas Sphere, Cowher’s Super Bowl Thoughts, Combine Schedule

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 8.

Steelers On Vegas Sphere

A little love shown to the Pittsburgh Steelers courtesy of the now famous Vegas Sphere, which displayed the team’s fifth and sixth Super Bowl rings from their last two championships.

The one on the left cuts off the bottom two diamonds to signify the fifth and sixth rings. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh won’t be playing for a seventh this weekend and will have to hope the San Francisco 49ers don’t tie Pittsburgh’s six trophies with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cowher On Super Bowl

From a coach who knows a thing or two about playing in the Super Bowl, Bill Cowher joined George Knapp (famous for all things alien, if you didn’t know) to talk about keys to Sunday’s game.

Knapp asked Cowher how to slow down QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.

“You have to disrupt the timing that they have,” Cowher said. “To me, that’s number one. Because they have a great feel for one another.”

Kelce and Mahomes were superb in the AFC Title Game, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens. In their previous Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers, Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Cowher then broke down RB Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers’ offense.

“He’s been amazing. An offense built around him not just as a runner, as a receiver. From the time he’s come here, he’s given another element. Talk about him, Deebo, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. They’ve got a number of very good players at the right positions. They seem to be all unselfish in what they’re doing.”

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), touches (339) and yards from scrimmage (2,023) this season while his 21 total touchdowns were also tops in the league. He’s scored two touchdowns in each of his two playoff games this season.

Catch the whole snippet below.

2024 Combine Schedule

The 2024 NFL Combine schedule was released Thursday morning, shared by The Athetlic’s Dane Brugler. Keep this handy throughout the final few days of February and into March.

Look for the full list of NFL Combine invites to be announced soon. Here is the schedule for the week in Indy: pic.twitter.com/3rjX6JMQ1T — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 8, 2024

No official times announced but the league has shifted the on-field drills to the afternoon as opposed to an early start time. We’ll have a sheet tracking and updating each event and intend on sending two or three of the Steelers Depot crew to Indianapolis to interview players and Steelers GM Omar Khan.