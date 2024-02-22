Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger Charity Event, Army Vet Meets Watt, Belichick’s Future

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 21.

Roethlisberger Charity

Supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, fans have the chance to bid on winning a golf outing with former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger at the Oakmont Country Club. Bidding will end on March 5th, with the estimated winning bid projected to come in at $25,000.

For anyone interested in bidding, be sure to read the list of rules and requirements at the bottom of the post.

Meeting Watt

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Alexander enjoyed a special Super Bowl weekend. Presented with Super Bowl tickets by Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Sgt. Alexander met Watt in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Fox 11’s WLUK caught up with Alexander to learn more about his experience and what it meant to him.

“An awesome, very down to Earth, humble guy. He seemed just as honored to meet me as I was to meet him. Very genuine. Cool to talk to. Signed a couple things for me.”

The two shared stories of their Wisconsin roots and love of football.

Watch the entire news story and full conversation with Sgt. Alexander below.

Belichick Lecture

Bill Belichick’s football future remains unclear. But we know his next stop. As shared by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Belichick will serve as guest speaker at the University of Nebraska for a coaching clinic on April 5 and 6.

🚨𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲🚨 8-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Bill Belichick will headline as our guest speaker at this year’s Nebraska Football X&O’s Clinic 🏈‼️ 📅 April 5-6

📍 Hawks Championship Center 🔗 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗨𝗽 ➡️ https://t.co/FzMk4zukv8#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/KWFb4TbMRY — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 20, 2024

Belichick is expected to try and become a head coach in 2024 after failing to land a job after parting ways with the New England Patriots. It’s not known if he will become a media analyst this year, become an assistant coach somewhere, or take the year fully off.