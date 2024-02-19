Depot After Dark: Ike Vouches For Clark, Heyward Meets Hero, Jack Back To Hockey

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 18.

Ike Taylor On Ryan Clark

Once teammates, Ike Taylor took to Twitter to defend Ryan Clark, whose contract with ESPN has expired. Taylor tweeted that ESPN should pay Clark well to keep him back as one of the network’s top football analysts.

“Yall know he da best but just don’t wana say it,” Taylor tweeted.

Clark has not ruled out a return to ESPN, but it’s clear he’s weighing his options. He joined the network in 2015.

If @espn is smart they will break da bank for @Realrclark25 … He’s Anthony Edwards Ant Man of the media world right now… Yall know he da best but just don’t wana say it… But I just did…#undraftedmindset — IKE TAYLOR (@Ike_SwagginU) February 18, 2024

Heyward Meets Hero

Saturday night, Cam Heyward met one of his heroes. He shared a photo (which was then shared by the Steelers’ account) of meeting rapper J. Cole, who held a concert with Drake Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Heyward sent out a photo of the two captioned:

“When you meet your heroes @realcoleworld keep grinding. Can’t wait for the falloff!’

When you get to meet one of your heroes 🙌@JColeNC ✖️ @CamHeyward pic.twitter.com/fmwKcpJa08 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 18, 2024

From being named Walter Payton Man of the Year to this, it’s been a good month to be Cam Heyward.

Myles Jack Back To Hockey

Nice article here from the PPG’s Brian Batko, catching up with linebacker Myles Jack. Signed back to the Steelers late in 2023 after numerous inside linebacker injuries, Jack ended the year with a key defensive role. Now a free agent, Jack’s focus has returned to where it was prior to jumping back into the league. He is the owner of the ECHL Allen Americans and is back running its daily operations.

Jack said he used his time back in Pittsburgh to talk to people inside the Steelers’ building and lean on their business acumen to apply it to his own team.

“Jack found himself picking the brains of people throughout UPMC Rooney Sports Complex — trainers, dietitians, front office members — and even noticing something about the team headquarters itself,” per Batko’s article.

It’s not clear if Jack or the Steelers have an interest in him playing football again. He had retired in the summer of 2023 before Pittsburgh came calling last November.

