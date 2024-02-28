Depot After Dark: 40 Faces, 101 Free Agents, Prospect Family Ties

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 27.

40 Faces

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out a funny collage of 40-yard dash faces from Pittsburgh Steelers as they took their turn at the NFL Combine. The marquee event of the Combine, players will begin running later this week and through the weekend. Though the 40 is far from the only number that matters, and the 10-yard split matters more for linemen, it’s still the main draw to Combine Week.

A Series of Unfortunate Faces: NFL Combine Edition 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QLdTQLBPGm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 27, 2024

101 Free Agents

Yesterday, NFL.com released a list of the Top 101 free agents ahead of the new league year. No Steelers made the list, but for those interested in who Pittsburgh could sign, this is a solid reference point. Of course, some will be tagged, others re-signed, and this list is fluid.

Coming in at No. 1 is Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones, though his odds of remaining a Chief are good. Behind him is Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, with Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen taking the third spot. Rounding out the list at No. 101 is New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas.

All In The Family

When it comes to the draft, we know the Steelers love their bloodlines. From Cam Heyward to Terrell Edmunds to T.J. Watt and many more, plenty of early-round Pittsburgh picks have dads or brothers (or both) who played in the league. Looking at the 2024 list, there’s no shortage of names who check that box.

As compiled by NFL.com, there are at least a dozen notable prospects who check the bloodline box. There’s RB Frank Gore Jr. and WR Marvin Harrison Jr., whose dads were excellent NFL players. There’s USC WR Brendan Rice, whose father is Jerry Rice.

In the trenches, there’s Missouri OT Javon Foster, whose dad played D-line in the NFL throughout the mid-80s, and Michigan C Drake Nugent, whose father Terry played QB and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1984. Again, check the list at the link here.