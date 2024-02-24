Dan Moore Jr. PPE Raise Details For 2024

On the heels of the NFL announcing the 2024 salary cap number on Friday, a byproduct of that is us now knowing what the exact amount of the raise that OT Dan Moore Jr. will receive this coming season as part of him earning a Level Two PPE (Proven Performance Escalator) raise.

For starters, we have known for a while that Moore would at least be locked into a Level Two PPE raise in 2024. I wrote about that in July of 2023.

Reviewing the situation with Moore, he was locked into receiving at least a Level Two PPE raise for 2024 after playing 92.1% and 100%, respectively, of all offensive snaps in his first two NFL seasons. Entering the 2023 season, Moore had a shot at qualifying for a Level Three PPE raise but to secure that, he needed to be an original ballot Pro Bowl selection. That obviously did not happen.

Now, here is what the CBA says about Level Two PPE raises.

A player selected in the second through seventh round will qualify for the Level Two PPE if he participates in 55 percent of his team’s offensive or defensive plays in each of his first three regular seasons. The amount of the Level Two PPE is the difference of the original-round tender in the player’s fourth season and his Year 4 rookie salary (minus any signing bonus prorations), plus $250,000. This amount is then added to the player’s year-four base salary.

With the 2024 salary cap number established on Friday, also established were the restricted free agent tender numbers. They were passed along by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Restricted free agent tender numbers are also now set for 2024: pic.twitter.com/ne5eoyMh8c — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

As you can see in the tweet by Pelissero, the original-round tender amount for 2024 is $3.116 million. Add an additional $250,000 onto that and you get $3,366,000. That is Moore’s new base salary number for 2024 as part of his PPE increase.

As for Moore’s cap charge in 2024, it will now be $3,540,475 as the tackle still has $174,475 in previous signing bonus proration on the books.

Let it be known that other Steelers blogs have this amount for Moore being wrong. That is why you really need to be careful where you get your salary cap updates from.

As stated in the cap update post, the Steelers should now be $9,005,845 under the cap as of Friday night.