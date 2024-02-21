Buy Or Sell: Steelers Swung And Missed With DeMarvin Leal

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers swung and missed with DL DeMarvin Leal.

Explanation: DeMarvin Leal has presented little evidence of being worth the third-round draft pick the Steelers invested in him in 2022. In two seasons, he has played 381 defensive snaps. He has 29 tackles with one sack and four batted passes. His role diminished and then vanished after Cameron Heyward returned from injury in 2023, however.

Buy:

Of course you missed on your third-round draft pick when you’re playing Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts over him. DeMarvin Leal should be a sparkplug along the defensive front by now, but he’s not. His athletic traits alone should see him making a dent here and there, at least. But he’s not.

He lacks professionalism, reportedly showing up to training camp out of shape last season. It’s no wonder the Steelers wasted little time getting him off the field when they could. Once Cameron Heyward returned, Leal spent most of the remainder of the season inactive. He played just 26 more snaps over five games, inactive for five more, including the playoffs.

He could perhaps continue to improve, to gain a sense of professionalism. But as a third-round pick, a top-90 selection, he presents no indications of future starting potential. Even on his lone sack, the officials missed a facemask call against him.

Sell:

Things don’t look good right now, but we are perpetually too quick to write people off. No player who has shown any kind of acuity deserves to be cast off after only two seasons. Leal is still young at 23 years old. He quite possibly does lack the required professionalism right now. But you don’t think he can learn it?

If anything, the 2023 season could serve as the wake-up call he needed to take his profession seriously. He’s not just playing a game. He’s earning a living in a career. Put your business suit on. Take your work seriously. Take care of your body. Study the film and talk to your coaches about what you need to do to get better. Work with a professional coach in the offseason, like most players seem to at this point.

One thing he has is the talent to play. Perhaps it’s on the Steelers to figure out what role best suits him. Could he find more success at outside linebacker? Should he put weight on? The coaches are responsible for figuring this out and developing him. He needs to hold up his end of the bargain, but the coaches earn paychecks for a reason. Partly for developing young men like Leal.

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they likely need a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

