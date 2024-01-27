‘Why The Hell Did He Draft Me?’: Terry Bradshaw Recalls Rocky Relationship With Chuck Noll

It’s no secret that Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw had it rough his first few years in the NFL. Bradshaw’s career got off to a rocky start and his relationship with head coach Chuck Noll was famously icy.

On Undeniable with Joe Buck, an older interview recently shared to the Audiodrama YouTube channel, Bradshaw went into detail about him and Noll’s relationship and how he never felt like he was his coaches’ quarterback.

“I didn’t feel like ever that I was his quarterback,” Bradshaw told Buck. “I didn’t understand him, and I’m sure I frustrated him because he expected more. And I thought to myself one time, ‘Why the hell is he so fed up with me? Why the hell did he draft me? Draft somebody else. You’re not gonna break my heart.’ I thought I was going to the Saints anyway. I would have been just as happy in Atlanta, or Dallas, or New Orleans, actually any place. I just didn’t feel like I could ever make this guy happy.”

Noll was not an inspirational speech, “rah rah” coach. He was a detail oriented, “do your job” coach. That did not mix well with Bradshaw and was one of the reasons their relationship was not strong. In Bradshaw’s first four seasons, he threw only 41 touchdowns compared to 73 interceptions, and was constantly scrutinized by the fanbase and his coach.

Bradshaw was a talent though, and there was a reason he went first overall in the 1970 draft. He had a lot of potential and showed it as the Steelers built up their offensive line and surrounded him with weapons such as Hall of Famers John Stallworth and Lynn Swann in the 1974 draft. From 1974 on, Bradshaw’s career turned around as he won four Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s, and the 1978 league MVP. Additionally, Bradshaw’s numbers turned around as well. From 1974 until when he retired after the 1983 season he threw 171 touchdowns to 137 interceptions.

While Bradshaw and Noll’s relationship was rocky, and Noll benched Bradshaw at times early in his career, he still knew Bradshaw was his quarterback. Even if Bradshaw didn’t believe it. Noll gave Bradshaw the freedom to call his own plays, something many quarterbacks don’t get to do, and Bradshaw has relished it.

It is unfortunate two Pittsburgh legends never got to mend fences. The Pittsburgh Steelers would not be who they are today without Bradshaw or Noll.