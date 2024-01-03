Watch: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts Return To Steelers Practice Wednesday

Out since Week 15 with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick looks like he has a chance to play in the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Fitzpatrick returned to practice for the first time since his injury, as shared by this video from 93.7 The Fan showing him going through individual drills.

It also captured LB Elandon Roberts going through drills after he missed last week’s game with a pectoral injury.

Minkah Fitzpatrick back at #Steelers practice w Elandon Roberts pic.twitter.com/LmWVgJYstB — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 3, 2024

Fitzpatrick suffered his knee injury in the first half of the loss to the Indianapolis Colts after colliding hard with teammate Patrick Peterson. He sat out games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks as the team’s safety depth became incredibly tested, turning to Peterson and Eric Rowe as starters.

The Steelers should release an official designation on Fitzpatrick later today as to if he practiced on a limited or full basis. It’s most likely he was limited, but that still opens the door for him to play this Saturday.

Fitzpatrick’s year has been marred by injuries, first a hamstring injury that caused him to sit out a month followed by the knee injury. On the year, he has 64 tackles but no interceptions. It would be the first INT-less season of his career if he can’t come back and intercept a pass this Saturday.

Roberts suffered his pec injury in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury appears to be less severe than initially feared, and his return to practice also gives him a chance at playing this weekend. The Steelers’ leading tackler with 100 of them, Myles Jack started in his place last week while Mykal Walker and Mark Robinson rotated next to Jack.

The short week, a Saturday game, will be working against both Fitzpatrick and Roberts. The Steelers will release their final injury report with game statuses tomorrow afternoon.