Watch: Josh Allen Rumbles Through Steelers’ Defense, Gives Bills Three-Score Lead

When it rains, it pours.

Or, when it snows, it…well, you get the point. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a 21-0 hole after Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen rumbled right through the heart of the Steelers’ defense for a career-long 52-yard touchdown on a 3rd and 8.

Allen stepped up through a muddied pocket and found space. After converting the first down, Allen still ran right on into the secondary of the Steelers and made veteran safety Damontae Kazee — making his return to the lineup — look silly. Allen ran right through an arm-tackle attempt from Kazee and found pay dirt, leading to the touchdown.

It appears that the officials missed a blatant hold on Steelers’ safety Eric Rowe right at the line of scrimmage on Allen’s touchdown run, too, which is about par for the course with officials this season.

But Allen’s touchdown run is a microcosm of the Steelers’ season. Just when you start to feel good about the team and the chances, they crater. A three-score deficit against the Bills seems nearly impossible to climb out of.