Watch: How Good Offensive Coordinators Think

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re using the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Buffalo Bills as a big-picture view of how offensive coordinators think. We look at how the team searched for its best run call to jump-start the ground game and why the Steelers called the plays they did in crucial moments late in the loss.

We use successful plays from earlier in the season to get into the minds of Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan and how coordinators think and plan.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.