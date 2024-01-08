‘They’re Very Talented’: Myles Jack Praises Bills’ Offense, Believes Wild Card Matchup Will Be ‘A Fun Game’

Entering an AFC Wild Card Round matchup between the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills and the No. 7-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers, much of the attention is focused on the play of the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen offensively in the last month and a half.

In the last five games, the Bills have been one of the best teams in football, winning five straight after firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. During that same span, Allen — who is one of the best quarterbacks in football — has played some great football.

Now, after defeating the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 18 and clinching the AFC East title, the Bills’ high-powered offense gets a shot at a Steelers defense that will likely be without its best player in star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. However, Pittsburgh is expected to get back star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from injury, and will see safety Damontae Kazee return from his suspension now that the regular season is over.

But even with some help on the way in the secondary, the Bills’ offense will be a challenge. Veteran Steelers linebacker Myles Jack called the Bills’ offensive group an “underrated” one with Allen along with some good running backs in James Cook, Latavius Murray and Leonard Fournette.

“They’re obviously very talented on offense. Speaking from a defense perspective, they have a borderline, I guess some people say, Hall of Fame quarterback,” Jack said to reporters Monday, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “They have a very air-it-out style with the receivers and everything. I think their running backs are really, really good.

“I think they’re underrated. It is gonna be a fun game for sure.”

Steelers ILB Myles Jack on the challenge of facing the Bills offense pic.twitter.com/2zkGgTYYwT — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 8, 2024

The Bills are very talented offensively. In the regular season, Buffalo averaged 26.5 points per game, 374.5 yards of total offense per game, 244.4 passing yards per game and 130.1 rushing yards per game.

Allen is the star of the offense. He’s threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns and added 524 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season. However, he had 18 interceptions and five lost fumbles so turnovers are an issue. But he is the straw that stirs the drink offensively for the Bills.

He’s a superstar, one who makes some absurd plays weekly with his tremendous athleticism and elite-level arm strength.

In recent weeks though it’s helped that the Bills have leaned into their ground game with interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady putting an emphasis on running the football and taking some things off Allen’s plate. That’s allowed running back James Cook to emerge.

Cook rushed for 1,122 yards and two touchdowns on 237 carries this season, emerging as the true No. 1 back in Buffalo. He added another 455 yards and four touchdowns on 44 receptions out of the backfield.

Out wide, the Bills can lean on Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield, not to mention tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. The Bills have a number of good weapons around Allen, not to mention a strong offensive line.

On paper, the Bills’ offense is a nightmare. They have an explosive style, and can do all the little things well, too. It’ll be a huge test for the Steelers’ defense, one that Jack is looking forward to.