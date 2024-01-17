The Terrible Podcast — Talking Tomlin Back In 2024, Steelers News, Heyward Contract Options, Okorafor Comments & More

Season 14, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and how it is now known that he will be back in 2024. We also talk about Tomlin possibly receiving a contract extension soon, what his end-of-the-season press conference might include and the changes he’s likely to make to his coaching staff this offseason.

Several players talked to the media on Tuesday and that list was headlined by DT Cameron Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, and OT Chukwuma Okorafor. We go over the primary media session takeaways from Tuesday.

What kind of options will the Steelers have this offseason when it comes to Heyward’s contract and the potential lowering of his 2024 salary cap amount? We discuss that topic quite extensively in this show. We also talk about Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth potentially receiving a contract extension this offseason and what that might look like. We also go over the expected release of Okorafor by the middle of March.

The Steelers have already lost one member of their coaching staff this offseason so we go over that news. We also discuss the Cleveland Browns parting ways with OC Alex Van Pelt on Wednesday and discuss the possibility of him landing in Pittsburgh soon.

While we haven’t yet gone deep into the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Monday Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills, Alex and I do offer up a few more takes from that contest based on recent observations. We’ll get deeper into our All-22 breakdown of that game on Friday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 96-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

