The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Recap, Playoff Berth, Watt Injury, Listener Emails & Much More

Season 14, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers securing a spot in the 2023 NFL playoffs over the weekend as the seventh seed in the AFC and how they will now play the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

We discuss the Steelers getting Sunday help from the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The Steelers win against the Ravens came at a price as OLB T.J. Watt sustained a Grade 2 MCL injury that will likely sideline him for a few weeks. We give the latest updates on his injury, outlook and more.

The Steelers’ safety position could look different this next week, so Alex and I talk about why that is.

Alex and I then dive into our Monday morning breakdown of the Steelers’ road win against the Ravens. We start on offense and then move to defense and special teams. We make sure to highlight several individual players and plays from that big Week 18 road win by the Steelers.

There were several reports about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and the team’s future at the quarterback position over the weekend, so Alex and I make sure to pass along what all was said and who said it.

The Steelers are huge underdogs against the Bills next Sunday, so we dive into an early look at that Wild Card matchup in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 105-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

