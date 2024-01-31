The Terrible Podcast — Breaking Down New Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Recap Of Art Rooney II Media Session & More

Season 14, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get some recent housekeeping news out of the way when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers since our Monday show.

The big news on Tuesday was the Steelers reportedly agreeing to terms with Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. On the heels of that news, Alex and I spend more than hour discussing Smith. We talk about why Smith was likely hired to be the new offensive coordinator, his backstory and influences, his stint as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans and his past three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

What kind of scheme and offense will Smith attempt to utilize in Pittsburgh? Alex and I go over what he’s done in the past and what carryover of that we expect to see with the Steelers. We spend a lot of time going over his love of the outside/wide zone and other run concepts he uses. We also go over several stats when it comes to personnel used, play-action usage and shotgun rates.

Smith conducted a coaching clinic video with North Carolina a few years ago and that got our attention on Tuesday. We recap everything that Smith had to say during that session and more. We attempt to paint a very full picture of what Smith is and isn’t along with the challenges he now faces in Pittsburgh as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator.

After discussing Smith’s addition in-depth, Alex and recap the main talking points to come out of the annual end-of-the-season chat that Steelers team president Art Rooney II conducted on Monday with beat reporters. That discussion kept us busy during the second half of the show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 106-minute episode. We failed to get to listener emails in this show, however, but plan on doing so late in Friday’s show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Breaking Down New Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Recap Of Art Rooney II Media Session, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8949825686

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 84 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n