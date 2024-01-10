‘The Kid Is A Dawg’: Former Steelers OL Willie Colon Believes Nick Herbig Is Going To Dominate In Place Of T.J. Watt

Losing outside linebacker and NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt is a massive blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, no mater how you try to slice it.

The Steelers are just 1-10 without Watt in the lineup, so Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against Bills will be a tough task without their star defender.

However, there is one piece that will be called on to replace Watt in the first round of the playoffs that has a chance to be a game-wrecking defender. That would be rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Herbig, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2023 NFL Draft, has former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon fired up. During an appearance on The Carton Show Wednesday, Colon spoke glowingly of Herbig, stating that the young outside linebacker is “a dawg” and is going to dominate on Sunday.

“You ever heard of Nick Herbig, the young gunner? The absolute ultimate warrior? The kid is a dawg. If you find Nick Herbig, put on his highlights, the kid’s been a stud,” Colon said while making the case for the Steelers’ rookie pass rusher. “He was a monster at Wisconsin. He was a monster ever since the start of this season. He’s been a great addition. I love Nick Herbig.

“I am not worried about T.J. Watt. I know who T.J. Watt is, he’s a Hall of Famer. I’m not worried because watch what Nick Herbig does, okay? Gets off the ball and he dominates. Watch him.”

Maybe there are some wearing Black-and-Gold colored glasses whom Colon is wearing there when it comes to Herbig, but there’s no denying that he has been quite impactful this season when given an opportunity.

Though he’s played just 191 defensive snaps, Herbig generated eight pressures, three sacks and two forced fumbles on the season. All three of his sacks came on the road, too, so the hostile environments don’t concern him.

Defense wins games, and keeps you over .500 😏 Rookie Nick Herbig blew by multiple blockers to keep the @Steelers playoff hopes alive #NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/EQyN7z6Vqu — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 4, 2024

Coming out of Wisconsin Herbig was an intriguing athlete off the edge, one who had good testing numbers but just seemed a bit small. Then, on the NFL field that athleticism showed up in a major way. He dominated in the preseason and has carried over that impressive pass-rushing ability into the regular season, taking advantage of limited reps to make an impact behind Watt and fellow star outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Now, with Watt out of the lineup due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Herbig is going to see a significant increase in snaps along with veteran Markus Golden against the Bills on Sunday. Based on the way he’s performed in limited reps, there is real excitement about Herbig in a larger role.

It’s a lot to ask a young player like Herbig to try and replace the best defender in the NFL like Watt, but if anyone can have an impact this week in a tough spot, it’s Herbig.