Steelers Vs. Seahawks Week 17: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with another encouraging late-December victory, thanks largely to the OL, impressive run game, and efficient passing game. By the end, they racked up 468 total yards, 30 points, seven explosive plays, and controlling time of possession where some main keys to the 30-23 win, keeping playoff aspirations alive.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
None, surprisingly.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Four here.
The best grade on offense was QB Mason Rudolph (87.6-grade, 72-snaps). Displayed smarts, efficiency, pocket-presence, and slung it when needed in another solid showing. He went 18-for-24, for an impressive 75-percent completion rate, and 274 yards. Pittsburgh has three 250-plus passing games this season, and Rudolph has two of them the last two outings. No touchdowns, but had two big-time-throws and no interceptions of turnover-worthy plays this week. Certainly earned another start against Ravens, as coach Mike Tomlin announced, encouragingly.
Tied for the second-best are WR George Pickens (87.4, 56) and RB Najee Harris (87.4, 38).
Harris was dominant, eclipsing 100-yards for the first time this season (122) on 27 carries (4.5 YPA) and two touchdowns. His grade was the best among RBs in Week 17, appropriately. Churning, stiff-arms, en route to his league-leading nine forced missed tackles (FMT), along with two 10-plus runs including a 23-yard explosive run. Grown man game.
Pickens was impressive as well with 131 yards, nine targets, and seven receptions. Second 100-yard game in a row and fifth of the season. Five of his catches were chain-movers (71.4-percent). Provided three explosive plays, including an amazing, outstretched catch on third and six for 34-yards, and a huge slant with YAC to ice the game. Encouraging resurgence with Rudolph.
RB Jaylen Warren (82.4, 39) ran angry also, with 75 yards on 13 attempts (5.8 YPA) a touchdown, along with three 10-plus runs including a 23-yard explosive with a wow spin and stiff-arm. Ecstatic for three rushing scores for Pittsburgh, the recipe to thankful success. Warren had eight FMT, and Steelers’ RBs held the top two ranks of Week 17, setting the consistent bully-ball tone throughout for 17 total.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
WR Diontae Johnson (78.6, 42) was solid overall, catching all four targets for 76 yards. He had Pittsburgh’s longest play, wide open on an intermediate crosser (blown coverage) for 42 yards. Big YAC, which was an encouragingly huge factor in the successful passing game. All four of Johnson’s catches went for first downs, one a strong contested catch, the latter thankfully stepping out of bounds before fumbling. Pickens also fumbled out of bounds, two key plays that luckily went Pittsburgh’s way.
T Broderick Jones (70.8, 72) was the highest graded o-lineman. He was a key cog in setting the bully-ball tone including a stellar pancake, winning the vast majority of his RBLK reps (70.7), along with a 65.3-PBLK. The latter aligns with my notes, and tied for a team high three pressures (all hurries).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here. WR Allen Robinson (49.7, 48) didn’t have a catch, provided some good run blocks, but more misses in my notes. Thought his 47.5-RBLK grade was a bit low though.
Didn’t expect any OL in the tier in the solid outing from the unit, yet there were two: C Mason Cole (48.5, 72) and G James Daniels (47.9, 72).
Cole had a couple poor snaps, and losses in both the run and pass game including two hurries, but noted way more positive reps overall (50.6-PBLK, 48.6-RBLK). Both seem low IMO, particularly the latter. Daniels allowed two pressures as well, a hurry, and the only sack of the game. Worth noting that Rudolph had an open checkdown on that third and eight. Similarly, far more positive reps in my notes, with 51.9-PBLK and particularly a 47.8-RBLK seemed too low.
The lowest grade was TE Darnell Washington (41.3, 45). He wasn’t targeted, but was a key run blocker on several big plays, but took lumps in my notes as well. Another low 47.2-RBLK, his lowest individual grade, which was confusing for each in this tier.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Pittsburgh’s backup EDGE rushers made the list this week.
The highest grade on defense and overall was Nick Herbig. Highest grade I’ve seen since doing these articles, on two snaps. The grade emphasizes how huge one play was, taking on the chip/double-team, ripping around the edge for the strip sack. If that wasn’t enough, he stayed aware and pounced on the loose ball for the turnover with seven minutes left in the game. Set the offense up in the red zone to extend the lead to two possessions. Massive.
Markus Golden (91.5, nine) was also impactful, providing three pressures, all quarterback hits for a 91.7-PRSH grade. His lone tackle was for a loss of seven, on a botched snap. Important context. Big moments from both me on a less-than-ideal day from the starters (to their standards) and overall on defense.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
CB Chandon Sullivan (83.0, 27) stacked another solid game, with two tackles, both going for stops. One was a solid tackle on WR D.K. Metcalf (not an easy task), and another on a fourth quarter third and 12 for a big field goal hold. He was good in coverage, including a hit that caused an incompletion on a three and out drive before halftime (84.1-COV).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here.
DL Montravius Adams (76.8, 14) had a solid day as a pass rusher with four pressures, all hurries on just 11 pass rush snaps for a 90.8-PRSH, easily his best individual grade in 2023. Unfortunately, he missed an angle on the QB on one, and noted him washed back handily on one of his three snaps in run defense (46.2-RDEF).
CB Levi Wallace (75.3, 44) received one of his better grades of the year. Noted him for good coverage on a final drive fade to the end zone that was overthrown. His lone tackle was from prevent/late game coverage, an 18-yard gain. Targeted twice on 36 coverage snaps, allowing one catch for four yards was encouraging (75.8-COV), but noted a missed run angle (61.6-RDEF).
Then the starting EDGEs. The refs may have forgot their whistles, with numerous holding penalties going uncalled. Despite this, PFF charted Alex Highsmith (72.9, 43) for seven pressures (team-high), six hurries, and a QB hit, but felt much quieter than that. I noted a handful of good pass rushes, but not near the pressure PFF did, and had a missed tackle as well.
T.J. Watt (70.9, 44) had six pressures (particularly late game/third down), four hurries, and two QB hits, but wasn’t as dominant as usual. Just two tackles, including a third and six scramble on a key three and out before halftime. Lost the edge on two explosive plays, was manipulated by the QB in zone coverage (49.6-COV) for a third down conversion, had inconsistent run defense (53.2-RDEF, worst of 2023), and a frustrating missed tackle (30.7-TACK) on a sack too.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five here, starting with S Miles Killebrew (45.5, 19). His worst individual grade was in coverage (47.3), one on a fortunately overthrown end zone target, and even luckier they didn’t see the miscommunication that left a wide-open man over the middle. Targeted four times, allowing three catches for 36 yards per PFF, and tracked a last drive three-yard scramble out of bounds on the last drive.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (43.0) had just three snaps, with one tackle on an 11-yard screen, showing good hustle on the play. CB James Pierre (38.3) had two snaps, coming in as Joey Porter Jr. was injured and allowing Seattle’s second touchdown on his lone coverage snap. DL Armon Watts (28.3, four) also played limitedly and was washed on a touchdown run (36.2-RDEF), but made a shoe-string tackle that saved another possible TD that deserved more props.
The lowest grade on defense was LB Mark Robinson (27.8, 16). He had poor run defense on Seattle’s first touchdown (angle/missed tackle). Showed good hustle to tackle chunk plays though, with two tackles for 31 yards.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest-grade on special teams was Miles Killebrew (90.5, 14) with two combined kick return tackles.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Warren (89.8) played all five of his snaps on kick returns, noting good blocking that was icing on the cake to his day on offense.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
NONE.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two here, starting with Miles Boykin (41.9, 15), normally solid but had a missed tackle, and the lowest graded special-teamer was Elijah Riley (29.0, seven).
Surprises:
- Could list more, but RBLK grades were the biggest to me by far. Only Warren (80.3), TE Connor Heyward (79.9), and Jones (70.7) had 70-plus grades. Criminal IMO.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. SEAHAWKS WEEK 17 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 15: OFF-Rudolph/OL. DEF-Porter/Jack. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.