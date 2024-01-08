Steelers To Play Wild Card Game Saturday Night Or Sunday Afternoon

Officially in the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know what seed they’ll be or what team they’ll face Wild Card weekend. But they know when they’re going to play. Announced by NBC during halftime of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game, the Steelers will play in one of two timeslots.

If the Buffalo Bills win and become the No. 2 seed, Pittsburgh will play them Sunday afternoon at 1 PM/EST. If the Miami Dolphins win, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday night at 8 PM/EST, exclusively on Peacock. It’s important to note that if Pittsburgh is the Peacock exclusive game, it will still be broadcast locally and won’t require a Peacock subscription.

Full schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend: pic.twitter.com/im8XHYd8Ad — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

It appears if the Dolphins and Bills tie, the Steelers will play Miami Sunday afternoon, the 2 vs 7 matchup.

Pittsburgh punched their ticket into the playoffs by beating the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 18 regular season finale, 17-10. The Steelers relied on RB Najee Harris to handle the workload, carrying the ball 26 times for 112 yards and one touchdown in a driving rainstorm. Defensively, they forced and recovered a pair of fumbles as the Ravens played most of the game with backups on both sides of the ball.

Sitting at 7-7 and a three-game losing streak, the Steelers reeled off wins in their final three games, vaulting their playoff hopes from remote to realistic. They officially clinched a playoff berth Sunday afternoon after the Tennessee Titans knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-20, eliminating the Jags from postseason contention. That locked Pittsburgh and Buffalo into the playoffs with only their seeds and matchups left to be determined.

If the Bills lose to the Dolphins, the Steelers will travel to Kansas City. If Buffalo wins, then Pittsburgh will go on the road and play the Bills. If tonight’s game somehow ends in a tie, then Pittsburgh will head south to Miami, who will be the No. 2 seed.

We’ll have a new post after tonight’s game concludes with the exacts for Pittsburgh’s Wild Card opponent, date, and time.