Steelers Thursday Week 18 Injury Report: Three Players Questionable For Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their final injury report of the week ahead of Saturday’s Week 18 finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Three players end the week questionable: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), S Trenton Thompson (neck), and LB Elandon Roberts (pec). Those are the only three Steelers with a game status. All three practiced on a limited basis Thursday to finish out the week.

Also limited today were LB T.J. Watt (rest) and DL Cam Heyward (groin). But neither has an injury designation and will play in Baltimore.

LB Myles Jack (personal) and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) missed Thursday’s practice. But both are still expected to play. RB Najee Harris (knee) and QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) were full participants and will also suit up.

Steelers Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

DNP

LB Myles Jack (personal – no game status)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – no game status)

Limited

S Trenton Thompson (neck – questionable)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee – questionable)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec – questionable)

LB T.J. Watt (rest – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (groin – no game status)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – no game status)

RB Najee Harris (knee – no game status)

Steelers Thursday injury report for week 18: Trenton Thompson, Minkah Fitzpatrick & Elandon Roberts all questionable for Saturday. All were limited on Thursday. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VTXaHc8Ipe — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 4, 2024

Fitzpatrick has been out since injuring his knee in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. The latter half of his year has been plagued by injuries, Fitzpatrick missing a month with a hamstring pull suffered in Week Eight before getting hurt again shortly after his return. He returned to practice Wednesday and has been limited the last two days. Thompson suffered a neck stinger against the Colts and missed the last two games. Right now, it’s a coin flip if either player will make it back for Saturday’s finale. The short week won’t help their odds.

Roberts suffered a pec injury in the second quarter of Week 16 against the Bengals, sitting out last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier today, he told reporters he plans to play against the Ravens. If he suits up, it’ll likely be Jack starting opposite of him, reducing or eliminating Mykal Walker’s playing time.

Pickett is fully healthy and will serve as Mason Rudolph’s backup this weekend. Harris needs 77 rushing yards to notch his third-straight 1,000-yard season.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.