Steelers Hold Multiple Meetings With UTSA WR Joshua Cephus

UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus is getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers’ brass well in the pre-draft process. According to our Melanie Friedlander, in Texas for the 2024 Shrine Bowl, Ceephus’ agent confirmed meetings with Pittsburgh’s staff at the Hula and Shrine Bowl.

It’s not clear who Cephus met with. Most likely, someone on the Steelers’ scouting side as opposed to a member of their coaching staff.

Cephus, listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, capped off his college career with a highly productive season. In 2023, he caught 89 passes for 1,151 yards and ten touchdowns, among the top receiving numbers in the American Conference. He was named MVP of the Frisco Bowl, catching seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in a win over Marshall.

Productive throughout his five years with the Roadrunners, he caught 313 passes for over 3,600 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air, adding a rushing score in 2022. He even fielded a couple of punts throughout his career.

It’s worth noting teams and scouts meet with most players during the draft process, getting information and to know each prospect. But having multiple conversations with a prospect is certainly notable and something to file away.

Pittsburgh is in the need for receiver help on the outside and in the slot. Depth behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens is thin and Johnson is entering the final year of the extension he signed in 2022. As we’ve recently written, the Steelers have gotten little production from the slot the last two seasons, though Cephus likely projects as an outside receiver. The Steelers did not draft a wide receiver in 2023, a rare instance where they didn’t come away selecting the position.

In addition to Cephus, our Depot team reports the Steelers also met with Penn State center Hunter Nourzad, Michigan CB Josh Wallace, and Vanderbilt P Matt Hayball at the Shrine Bowl. Transferring from Cornell, Nourzad moved from right tackle to the interior positions, logging time at guard and center. Wallace transferred from UMass to Michigan for 2023, recording 33 tackles (two for a loss), with four pass breakups. Hyball averaged 47.6 yards per punt in his final season with the Commodores, posting a career average of over 45 yards. The team also met with Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo and TCU S Mark Perry. Guerendo switched from Wisconsin to Louisville for 2023, rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdown. Perry notched 44 tackles and a forced fumble this past season.

