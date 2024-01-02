Steelers Continue Climb Into Top 15 In Trio Of Power Rankings As Part Of Late-Season Push

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Pittsburgh Steelers to this point, from the highs of being 7-4 and looking like a team ready to take off on a run, to sitting at 7-7 following three straight embarrassing losses, putting the season in jeopardy. Now, things are looking up again as the Steelers are 9-7 entering Week 18 and staring down a potential playoff berth.

Winners of two straight, the Steelers look like they’ve turned a corner, especially on offense, as the insertion of quarterback Mason Rudolph into the lineup has given the Steelers a much-needed spark. They’ve scored 30 or more points in both games and gotten a number of explosive plays through the passing game with Rudolph under center.

Things are feeling good right now for the Steelers just as much as they are looking good.

At 9-7, the Steelers look like they are rounding into form at the perfect time with the playoffs on the horizon. Their play the last two weeks has them climbing the boards in a trio of power rankings, too.

In The Athletic’s power rankings Tuesday morning, compiled by Josh Kendall, the Steelers moved to No. 14 overall, climbing one spot from last week while jumping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Kendall’s power rankings, there is one lesson for the Steelers to take away from this season: Mike Tomlin is historically steady.

“After Sunday’s win, Tomlin is guaranteed his 17th straight season with a .500 or better record. Only Tom Landry (21) and Bill Belichick (19) have more,” Kendall writes regarding the Steelers and Tomlin. “Steelers fans will point out that Tomlin has missed the playoffs in the last two seasons and in four of the last six. Even after Sunday’s win, in which George Pickens had 131 yards, Pittsburgh is only ninth in the AFC.”

The Week 17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road clinched Tomlin’s 17th straight non-losing season, which is no small feat. It might be glossed over by some within the fan base because of the lack of playoff success in the last decade, but never having a losing season in the NFL is incredible.

If it were something minuscule, more coaches would have done it in their careers, especially in the modern era. There’s something to be said for Tomlin having the Steelers winning year after year. There’s also something to be said for the roundabout way he and the Steelers got there this year, too, nearly blowing the entire season with an ugly three-game stretch in December.

In NFL.com’s power rankings from Eric Edholm, the Steelers moved up two spots to No. 15 overall, surpassing the Cincinnati Bengals and Seahawks.