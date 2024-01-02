Steelers Continue Climb Into Top 15 In Trio Of Power Rankings As Part Of Late-Season Push

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Pittsburgh Steelers to this point, from the highs of being 7-4 and looking like a team ready to take off on a run, to sitting at 7-7 following three straight embarrassing losses, putting the season in jeopardy. Now, things are looking up again as the Steelers are 9-7 entering Week 18 and staring down a potential playoff berth.
Winners of two straight, the Steelers look like they’ve turned a corner, especially on offense, as the insertion of quarterback Mason Rudolph into the lineup has given the Steelers a much-needed spark. They’ve scored 30 or more points in both games and gotten a number of explosive plays through the passing game with Rudolph under center.
Things are feeling good right now for the Steelers just as much as they are looking good.
At 9-7, the Steelers look like they are rounding into form at the perfect time with the playoffs on the horizon. Their play the last two weeks has them climbing the boards in a trio of power rankings, too.
In The Athletic’s power rankings Tuesday morning, compiled by Josh Kendall, the Steelers moved to No. 14 overall, climbing one spot from last week while jumping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In Kendall’s power rankings, there is one lesson for the Steelers to take away from this season: Mike Tomlin is historically steady.
“After Sunday’s win, Tomlin is guaranteed his 17th straight season with a .500 or better record. Only Tom Landry (21) and Bill Belichick (19) have more,” Kendall writes regarding the Steelers and Tomlin. “Steelers fans will point out that Tomlin has missed the playoffs in the last two seasons and in four of the last six. Even after Sunday’s win, in which George Pickens had 131 yards, Pittsburgh is only ninth in the AFC.”
The Week 17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road clinched Tomlin’s 17th straight non-losing season, which is no small feat. It might be glossed over by some within the fan base because of the lack of playoff success in the last decade, but never having a losing season in the NFL is incredible.
If it were something minuscule, more coaches would have done it in their careers, especially in the modern era. There’s something to be said for Tomlin having the Steelers winning year after year. There’s also something to be said for the roundabout way he and the Steelers got there this year, too, nearly blowing the entire season with an ugly three-game stretch in December.
In NFL.com’s power rankings from Eric Edholm, the Steelers moved up two spots to No. 15 overall, surpassing the Cincinnati Bengals and Seahawks.
“Mason Rudolph earned the Week 18 start against the Ravens with his second straight cool-handed performance, the kind of thing Pittsburgh has lacked at quarterback for much of this season,” Edholm writes regarding the Steelers in NFL.com’s power rankings. “There were other factors of note in the massive win at Seattle, including a tone-setting run game and just enough impact plays on defense. The Steelers kept the Seahawks out of the end zone for the final 35-plus minutes Sunday, coming up with the big turnover they needed: Nick Herbig’s strip-sack of Geno Smith with seven minutes left.
“Even if they can’t beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Saturday, Rudolph’s late-season bloom has added a fascinating wrinkle to the Steelers’ QB situation long-term. Perhaps it’s all moot, and Kenny Pickett returns to starting in 2024. But hear me out: What if Rudolph gets Pittsburgh into the playoffs?”
Rudolph’s play in recent weeks has been rather eye-opening. He’s taken care of the football, all while being aggressive and taking shots down the field, connecting with Pickens and Diontae Johnson for huge plays in recent weeks. Rudolph’s emergence has opened up quite a bit for the Steelers’ offense, which led to a monster day on the ground from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in Week 17 in Seattle.
It wasn’t much of a surprise that Tomlin and the Steelers are sticking with Rudolph in Week 18, either. He’s earned it with his play, and the Steelers have responded to him in a major way. It’s all about winning, and that’s what Rudolph is doing.
Of course, as Edholm points out, it could all be moot for 2024 if Pickett is inserted back into the lineup as the starting quarterback. But if Rudolph performs well against Baltimore on Saturday and the Steelers get into the playoffs, then what? A real discussion — and competition — will need to be had at quarterback.
Finally, in CBS Sports’ power rankings compiled by Pete Prisco, the Steelers landed at No. 13, moving up two spots, surpassing the Buccaneers and Seahawks.
“By beating the Seahawks, Mike Tomlin now has 17 consecutive non-losing seasons coaching the Steelers. He also might get them into the playoffs,” Prisco writes regarding the Steelers in his power rankings.
Again, the 17 non-losing seasons is remarkable. Hard to really argue against that at this point. The Steelers have played just one game in Tomlin’s tenure in which they were eliminated from the playoffs, too. How many teams and head coaches can state that? Very few, historically.
It’s been a trying season for the Steelers, too, with some attitude problems, poor play from the quarterback position and dealing with a number of injuries. Yet, Tomlin has the Steelers on the cusp of the playoffs.