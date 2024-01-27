Steelers’ AGM Andy Weidl Part Of Team’s Significant Presence At 2024 Shrine Bowl

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl week is now underway in Frisco, TX and as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a large contingent on hand for the annual college all-star. As of Saturday morning, that sizable Pittsburgh presence now includes Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl, according to our very own Josh Carney.

Weidl just wrapped up his second season with the Steelers as the Assistant General Manager. He joined Pittsburgh’s front office following seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-22), including his last four seasons as the team’s Vice President of Player Personnel.

On Friday, Carney ran down a list of other Steelers’ personnel that he had spotted in Frisco and it was quite extensive. That list of names included Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski, Director of College Scouting Dan Colbert, Senior Scouting assistants Kelvin Fisher and Phil Kreidler, Scout Chidi Iwuoma, Scout Mark Bruener, BLESTO Scout Fawwaz Izzuddin, and scouting intern Braunson Williams.

The Steelers have drafted several players over the years that played in the annual Shrine Bowl game. In fact, last year they selected former Maryland T Spencer Anderson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Anderson participated in the Shrine Bowl last year in Las Vegas, NV.

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl practices will get underway on Saturday and we have four contributors on hand to cover them. More player interviews will also continue on Saturday.

Here at the @ShrineBowl for the first day of practices. East team up first today in the Ford Center. Updates all day for @Steelersdepot pic.twitter.com/VTHxniv2Jh — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 27, 2024

Recognized as the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, 2024 marks the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Approximately 130 college football players from 100 different universities will compete in the game and showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience on NFL Network on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.