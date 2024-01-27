Shrine Bowl Interview: Is Maema Njongmeta The Next Badger Turned Steeler?

The Wisconsin Badger to Pittsburgh Steeler connection has been very real over the past handful of years, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Steelers doubled up on Badger defenders last year in the draft, picking up both Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. They joined alumni T.J. Watt on the 2023 roster.

Both Benton and Herbig impressed as rookies in 2023, and we’ve all seen what T.J. Watt has done for this organization over his career.

In the 2024 draft, there’s a new Wisconsin Badger the Steelers seemingly have their eye on. Maema Njongmeta, a three-year linebacker at Wisconsin who measured in at 5115 and 235 pounds is here at the Shrine Bowl, and has had some contact with the Steelers.

“I met with them two weeks ago at the Hula Bowl. And then I met with, met with them again briefly yesterday.” Njongmeta noted. “[It has been] really good, really positive. The first thing they talk about is the Badger to Steeler pipeline. Really positive experiences both times.”

It’s clear that the Steelers are intentionally establishing this pipeline, and it’s paid dividends so far with their recent defensive additions in Benton and Herbig.

“We kind of got close in the last year as we played more together,” Njongmeta said, recalling his relationship with the two current Steelers. “Just watching them have the success they had this year was really fun. I was really happy for both of them and super encouraged to watch them have success at that level, it encourages me that I can also have success at the next level. I just couldn’t be more happy for them.”

In his words, Njongmeta wants to show teams that he is a “hard-nosed run fitter” at the next level, and there’s certainly reason to believe that when watching him play. Despite not having overwhelming size for the position, he’s been able to both be a presence up the middle in the run game and get out in coverage during his time at Wisconsin. These are both traits that the Steelers need more of in 2024.

The highest-graded returning Power Five linebacker? Wisconsin’s Maema Njongmeta (89.9). One of my Top-🔟 linebackers heading into next season. pic.twitter.com/dIoT3CCCzG — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) February 13, 2023

Njongmeta was one of the nicest guys I have had the chance to interview at the Shrine Bowl, and clearly has a great outlook on not only football but on life as well.

Coming into 2023, Njongmeta was considered one of the best-returning players on the Wisconsin roster. However, a few weeks into the season, Njongmeta was benched out of nowhere. There was no apparent injury, and there were rumors of some sort of misconduct until Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell publicly shut them down. It appeared Njongmeta was just benched. A crushing blow to someone with NFL dreams, but he handled it with grace and class, even publicly voicing support for his teammates.

“I’m a team player, genuinely a team player,” Njongmeta said. I want what’s best for the team and, the coach is telling me this is what’s best for the team. I mean, at the end of the day, a lot of what kept me grounded was my faith in my family, realizing that I, although I didn’t see it, God had a bigger plan for me… It helped me grow my commitment to my teammates.”

While getting benched in college the season before you go to the NFL might be a red flag for some, the way he responded to it is a far bigger green flag for me. You want guys like Njonmeta in your locker room.

“Just take it all in,” he said when I asked what advice he’d give his freshman self. “It goes fast. Take time to really smell the roses, the good days and the bad days.”

Maybe some of those roses he’s smelling will be Black and Gold in a years time.