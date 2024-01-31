Senior Bowl Interview: Two-Way Prospect Sione Vaki Draws On RB Experience To Improve Safety Play

MOBILE, Alabama—Utah S Sione Vaki is a unique player in this year’s draft for multiple reasons. He only played two years of college football because of a promise he made to his late mother to honor his faith and go on a two-year mission after high school. He went to Tonga before COVID-19 forced him to return to the U.S., and he ended up in West Valley City, Utah, to finish his mission.

“It was just God’s way of telling me that I needed to be in Utah,” Vaki told me after the first Senior Bowl practice. “All the habits that I got here with studying and adapting to different cultures, I got from the mission and being able to be open to other people. In the team setting, it helps a lot. Being able to be open to criticism and then being open to voicing your opinions as well.”

The life experience he has is rare for somebody his age, and the wisdom he takes from those experiences has helped shape him as a player and a teammate.

Vaki was also a two-way player at Utah. He was primarily a safety, but during the 2023 season, he also played running back. He had 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He told me that playing both ways gives him an edge on defense.

“It just shows you how the offense wants to attack the defense, and then it shows what weaknesses you have in your defense as well,” said Vaki. “Being able to play both was a blessing. To be able to turn my offense-mind on when I’m on defense.”

He is originally from California and played at Antioch High School, the same place where Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris played. The two were teammates briefly.

“I blocked for Najee Harris,” Vaki said proudly. “We keep in contact sometimes, but that guy’s on a bigger stage. I’m trying to get there.”

Vaki projects as a strong safety, so his experience as a running back and playing near the line of scrimmage will come in handy. “I would say I have the versatility to play both strong or free safety, but definitely more comfortable closer to the box,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in my open-field tackling.”

At safety, Vaki started 17 total games in college and logged 92 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, five passes defensed, one interception, and one forced fumble. Almost 80 percent of his tackles were solo, backing up his pride in open-field tackling. He also possesses incredible strength for his 5-11, 211-pound frame, as he said he can bench 400 pounds and squat 520 pounds.

All of these bits of information culminate in a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. The Steelers need a strong safety to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick long-term, and Vaki, or other aspiring collegiate products, could very well be on their radar.