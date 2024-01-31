Senior Bowl Interview: Arkansas OL Beaux Limmer Completely Confident In NFL Future

MOBILE, Ala.—Arkansas OG Beaux Limmer has a confidence in himself that will serve him well as he works his way toward the NFL Draft. Following the first of three Senior Bowl practices, I asked a simple question: What are you hoping to prove to NFL teams during this pre-draft process? His response speaks volumes about his belief in himself.

“I am a really physical player and I deserve to be in the NFL,” Limmer said. “I have three years of elite right guard tape under my belt. A year of center as well that I believe is really good. I wanna show that I’m a very versatile player and play all three interior positions and that I’m a really physical player.”

He said he has been training with Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat, who won the 2023 Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior linemen in college football. Limmer called him “the best of the best.” Sweat opted not to weigh in at the Senior Bowl but is listed at 6-4, 362 pounds on Texas’ website. The Senior Bowl measurements show Limmer at 6-4, 301 pounds. It would appear that his training against Sweat paid off as he had at least two excellent reps against him in Tuesday’s practice.

Here is one clip posted by Brandon Thorn on X.

One of my favorite reps of the day was Beaux Limmer getting under/inside and displacing Sweat off the ball despite giving up 50+ pounds. #leverage pic.twitter.com/EzAPPBNfty — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 31, 2024

He is giving up at least 60 pounds, and likely more given Sweat’s decision to not weigh in, yet he decisively won the rep. According to Arkansas’ website, Limmer was one of the strongest players on the Razorbacks’ roster, capable of squatting 605 pounds and benching a team-best 445 pounds. He possesses the strength to be a successful lineman in the NFL, but strength alone will only get you so far. Just ask Sweat. He won here with outstanding leverage and hand placement, getting his hands inside where he could latch on and control the leverage point during this rep.

Limmer started 41 games in college and has a tremendous amount of experience entering the league. While he spent most of his time in college at guard, he transitioned to center in 2023. He played mostly center on the first day of Senior Bowl practices, but he told me he will be hopefully playing some guard throughout the week as well.

With the Steelers in need of a center of the future, Limmer’s versatility, brute strength, and confidence in himself deserve a further look.