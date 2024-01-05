Scouting Report: Ravens Offense Has Different QB, Same Personality

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

For the final time of the regular season, and perhaps of the year, our scouting report on the Baltimore Ravens’ offense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

RAVENS’ RUN SCHEME

Little bit different approach to this week’s report. Knowing the Ravens will be without QB Lamar Jackson and likely other key starters either sitting or playing limited snaps, we’ll roll through some of the mop-up time Baltimore’s had this year to see what they called with some of their backups.

Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell was lost for the season a few weeks ago, a key cog to their big-play running game. Veteran RB Gus Edwards has been their lead back and ace inside the five-yard line. He has 13 rushing scores this season, 12 of them inside the five. Those rushing scores rank second-most in team history, only trailing Jamal Lewis’ 14 in 2003, his 2000-yard season. But Edwards is unlikely to see much playing time. Ditto with RB Justice Hill, though a few carries from him are reasonable to expect.

Instead, it’s logical for the Ravens to lean on veteran Melvin Gordon. He hasn’t gotten a ton of burn this year with only 19 carries. But he played in garbage time last week against Miami, his first snaps since Week Four. On the year, he’s rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown. At this point, he’s a get-what’s-blocked type of runner.

As a team, their 516 rushing attempts lead the NFL. Their 2,555 yards are first, their 26 rushing scores tied for first, while they’re 5.0 YPC is third. Baltimore has 68 runs of 10-plus yards, third-best in the NFL.

Schematically, their core concepts should remain the same. A strong use of heavy personnel, multiple tight ends and fullbacks (though they’re thinner at TE after losing Mark Andrews for the season, leaving Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar) with a mix of zone and power schemes. Though Jackson is out, backup Tyler Huntley, is mobile and OC Todd Monken can call the same designed QB runs as they did with Jackson. Expect to see read option, sometimes paired with a Y arc/slice block with the TE leading for the QB if he keeps it, and also their BASH (back away) concept where the RB is opposite the pullers. The QB can either hand the ball off to the back on the edge or keep it and follow the pullers through the hole, typically to the boundary side.

They do like spreading the field and detaching the tight end in 2×2 formations. Lightens the box and makes the quarterback a more viable threat in the run game. It’s hard to have an even box count against these guys because you’re one short when you account for the quarterback. Being +1 is key but when they spread out the formation, it’s harder to pack the box.

Some offensive stats for the season, even though it’s less relevant given Jackson’s absence. But they’re averaging 29.6 points per game, second-best in the NFL. They went their first six games of the year failing to score 30 points but have done so in eight of their last 10. Situationally, they’re eighth on third down (42.8 percent) and seventh in the red zone (62.7 percent). They’ve done a great job taking care of the ball with only 17 turnovers (tied 5th-best) with an NFL-leading +12 turnover ratio. That’s one better than Pittsburgh.

RAVENS’ PASS SCHEME

Huntley gets the nod over Jackson but for Pittsburgh, it won’t feel radically different. Jackson has four career starts against the Steelers, Huntley has three. With Jackson healthy all year, Huntley has just six completions on nine attempts but has tossed a pair of touchdowns across four appearances. That included playing last week, throwing a 19-yard touchdown to break the 50-point barrier against the Dolphins.

It’s harder to predict what receivers will suit up or play serious snaps. Seems doubtful Odell Beckham Jr. will do much but rookie WR Zay Flowers could log some snaps. He has 77 receptions for 858 yards, an 11.1 average, and five touchdowns. Losing TE Mark Andrews for the year (he may return for playoffs) is a big blow but the offense hasn’t missed a step. Second-year TE Isaiah Likely has stepped in and in the five games without Andrews, has 19 catches for 291 yards (a 15.3 YPC) and four scores.

Baltimore gets production from a lot of people, six players have a YPC of 11-plus yards, so benching a starter or two doesn’t deplete their weaponry. WRs Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor have been solid, combining for 60 catches, 709 yards, and five touchdowns. They have 51 completions of 20 or more yards, tie-13th in the league. But they don’t throw a ton and it makes this number, relatively, more impressive.

Conceptually, they’re an RPO-heavy team and that should continue under Huntley. Some examples of those with Huntley.

They play a lot of 3×1 but Huntley’s 19-yard touchdown came out of 2×2, tight ends to the boundary, receivers to the field, with verts to the boundary and Huntley hitting the seam.

In 3×1, alert bubble screens and then pump ‘n go’s off it. Defense has to be careful biting and jumping these routes.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Ravens week, Steelers fans!

What a big matchup for the regular season finale between two AFC North rivals. Though there is a lot at stake for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to the playoff picture, there is nothing at stake for the Baltimore Ravens, which is why head coach John Harbaugh is sitting MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson and starting Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens also ruled out a handful of banged up players, making sure that they get some extra time to recover before playing in the divisional round of the playoffs in two weeks.

Though the faces might be a bit different on Saturday for the Ravens in the 4:30 p.m. primetime matchup, the Ravens will still have a potent offensive attack under offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the Ravens will trot out the Pro Bowler in Huntley.

That’s still funny to say, but Huntley has plenty of experience and did go to the Pro Bowl last season. In three career games against the Steelers, Huntley is 1-2 and has completed 38 of 64 passes for 359 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He also has another 28 carries for 127 yards against the Steelers.

Though Jackson won’t play, the offense will look much the same schematically. There will be some aggressiveness downfield in the passing game, but there will also be a lot of quick throws into space designed to get playmakers the football with room to run.

Rookie sensation Zay Flowers is doubtful to play and the Ravens have already ruled out Odell Beckham Jr., but there are still some intriguing weapons in the passing game for the Ravens.

Third-year pro Rashod Bateman has a quiet season with just 32 receptions for 367 yards and one touchdown, but he’s played much better in recent weeks. He can make some plays after the catch with his speed and vision, and he’s made some big-time catches for Baltimore this season.

Veteran Nelson Agholor has had a strong season, too, and should get more run with Beckham out and Flowers unlikely to play. He’s had success against the Steelers in the past and would undoubtedly like to atone for the big drop he had in Week Five that should have been a touchdown.

Tylan Wallace and Laquan Treadwell will see time on Saturday, too. Wallace is a speedy play-maker that can take the top off of defenses, while Treadwell is more of possession receiver at this point.

The tight ends will be key for the Ravens.

Isaiah Likely has emerged as a true threat for the Ravens since Mark Andrews went down. He had two touchdowns last week and has made plays after the catch, becoming a real force for the Ravens.

Even second-year tight end Charlie Kolar has gotten involved in the passing game. He doesn’t get many targets at all, but when the ball comes his way, he’s making a play.

Though Jackson will sit out and the Ravens will be without a pair of key receivers, things still run through the run game for the Ravens, led by Gus Edwards and now Justice Hill.

Edwards is a hammer between the tackles. He’s a consistent, dependable running back for the Ravens, one that moves the sticks and can wear down defenses. The Ravens love to turn to him in key situations, and more often than not he rewards them.

In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Hill emerged as a big-play threat. This season has been a good one for him as he’s gotten more and more opportunities and taken advantage. Remember, he had a rushing touchdown against the Steelers in Week Five.

Up front, the Ravens remain very good. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Sunday:

LT — Ronnie Stanley

LG — John Simpson

C — Tyler Linderbaum

RG — Ben Cleveland

RT — Morgan Moses

Cleveland will make his second straight start for Kevin Zeitler, who is dealing with an injury. Cleveland is a mountain of a man and can really move defenders in the run game.

Linderbaum is one of the best centers in football and is a great athlete on the interior, while Simpson has played very well this season and gives the Ravens an edge.

The tackle duo of Stanley and Moses has been good this season, but Stanley is a bit banged up again and will have his hands full with Alex Highsmith, while Moses will have to deal with T.J. Watt.

Tough matchups.

Special teams remain great for Baltimore. Kicker Justin Tucker is as automatic as they come. Hard to say more about him that hasn’t already been said at this point. Future Hall of Famer.

Punter Jordan Stout is having a strong year, but he had a punt blocked by the Steelers in Week Five, so they’ll undoubtedly try to get after him again.

Justice Hill handles the kick returns. He had a 78-yard kick return against the Dolphins. His speed is electrifying.

Wallace handles the punt returns. He has a walk-off punt return TD on the year in the overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago.