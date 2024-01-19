Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Bills

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Super Wild Card vs. Buffalo Bills

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 65 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

The season ended on a rough note for Jones. The playoff game started out okay, but he struggled especially in the fourth quarter.

As a pass blocker, like last week, he showed good placement with his inside hand when facing rushers up the arc. He was solid against twists and stunts, did a nice job to shut down power rushes and for the first three quarters he handled speed up the arc. As the game progressed, his play level decreased. First, he overset to the outside, which allowed a sack to his inside. He later allowed a pressure after pushing the defender outside but not continuing his block. In the fourth quarter he allowed three pressures. Two on speed rushes outside and the other on a spin inside. It was not a good way to finish the season.

As a run blocker he was solid overall. He positioned himself better on frontside runs to keep himself between the defender and the ball. On backside runs, he effectively executed hinge blocks using chops to the defenders’ hands. On the end around by George Pickens he displayed good mobility to get out in front of the runner. When climbing to the second level he did not execute well. He didn’t position himself well or sustain blocks versus smaller defenders.

Overall, a good season for Jones as the right tackle. He definitely has some things to work on, but you can see the talent there. He should be a long-time starter.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 762 offensive snaps, 60 special team snaps, 3 penalties, 1 FR

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 49 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snaps, 2 solo tackles

Porter was once again asked to handle the opponent’s No. 1 receiver and did a respectable job. He played more man coverage than in recent weeks and make things difficult for Stefon Diggs before having to leave the game after taking sustaining a concussion.

In the pass game, he was sticky in coverage leading to just three targets. The first came on a comeback route to Diggs, and Porter got the tackle, pushing him out of bounds. His second target came against a stop route, also to Diggs, for a short gain. The third target came during a scramble drill with Porter covering across the field and making the tackle. This was the play in which he was injured.

Against the run, there were opportunities to get involved but he held back. Tackling seems to be something that he doesn’t enjoy and will stay out of the traffic most of the time.

Porter’s season was the best of the rookies overall. Three was a big need for a lockdown corner on the defense and he filled that role well. The Steelers will look to find a similar player for the other side of the field.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 807 defensive snaps, 119 special teams snaps, 43 tackles, 32 solo, 1 TFL1 INT, 10 PBU, 47.6 completion percentage allowed, 11 penalties, 8 accepted.

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 33 defensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps, 5 tackles, 1 solo.

After re-watching this game, Benton impressed me, especially as a pass rusher, and he put up his second highest tackle total of the season.

As a pass rusher, his best move has been the club/swim. In this game he won with it four times and if it weren’t for Bills QB Josh Allen getting the ball out so fast, he could have put up even better numbers. With the move, he gets in the backfield so quickly. He wasn’t as successful with other pass rushes, but he has shown a lot of progress this season.

Against the run, he was at his best playing as a two-gap defender where he could hold off the blocker and then shed to get in on the tackle. He is able to sustain his position before using his strength to toss aside the defender. When facing double-team blocks, he was pushed back at times. He was better against them earlier in the season, so the ability is there; he just needs to be more consistent. The average depth of target on his tackles was 3.4 yards with none deeper than five yards.

Benton is another defender the team needs to be a force in the middle of the defense. He will be an anchor inside for the team in coming years.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 484 defensive snaps, 48 special teams snaps, 36 tackles, 16 solo, 1 TFL, 8 QB hits, 2 PBU, 2 FF, 1 sack, 1 penalty.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 23 offensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 1 target.

Washington’s penalty-free season ended. The playoffs are not where you want to commit penalties and he had two false starts on the same drive.

In the passing game, Washington was used on a handful of routes. He ran a couple curls and shallow crosses as well as leaking out into the flat. He was targeted in the flat, but the ball was thrown to his ankles. As a pass blocker, he won five of six reps in protection, often against legit pass rushers.

As a run blocker, he had a good game overall. He had a nice wham block on a defensive tackle to open up a nice running lane and also had a nice down block on Pickens’ run. His ability to sustain blocks on the first level was consistent most of the year. He had a combo block where he was slow to climb to the second level, but it was a good game overall.

The blocking from Steelers tight ends in recent years was adequate at best. Washington was an extension of the offensive line and helped the running game flourish in the second half of the season. I hope the new offensive coordinator gets him more involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 511 offensive snaps, 141 special teams snaps, 10 targets, 7 receptions, 61 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 20 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps, 1 solo tackle, 1 blocked kick recovery

Herbig was part of the tandem with Markus Golden to try to replace the injured T.J. Watt. Herbig’s biggest plays came on special teams. Recovering the blocked field goal attempt in the second quarter and registering a tackle on a kickoff in the fourth quarter.

Against the pass, he didn’t have a lot of success versus the Bills’ offensive tackles. He got pushed inside on his first rush and had a solid cross chop on a quick pass on the second. A couple rushes were from an alignment over the tight end, so they were delayed by playing the run first. His best rushes came up the middle. First, he was lined off the ball inside and looped around in the A gap to get quick pressure. Later in the game, he looped inside from the left edge to chase Allen out of the pocket.

Against the run, it was mostly effective, assignment-sound football. Holding the edge versus the tight end, covering the backside for possible bootleg, and crashing inside to take on the lead blocker and close the lane. There was one play he chased from the backside and allowed a cut-back lane, but he was consistent for the most part.

Herbig proved he can play on the edge. He was highly productive based on his limited defensive snaps. Another good pick in the 2023 draft.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 191 defensive snaps, 352 special teams snaps, 27 tackles, 19 solo, 5 TFL, 3 QB hits, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 sacks.

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th) – 3 special teams snaps

Anderson was once again used on the field goal kick team. Unfortunately, his only offensive snaps came on a play blown dead by a pre-snap penalty and a victory formation. The team likes what it sees in him as a potentially versatile reserve lineman.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 2 offensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps

Rookie of the Week

Week 1 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 2 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 3 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 4 – TE Darnell Washington

Week 5 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 6 – Bye

Week 7 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 8 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 9 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 10 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 11 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 12 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 13 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 14 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 15 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 16 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 17 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 18 – TE Darnell Washington

Wild Card – NT Keeanu Benton

Inactive for Wild Card- #21 Darius Rush (Round 5 Colts)

Practice Squad – #45 Jack Coletto (UDFA 49ers), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA Packers), #33 OLB David Perales

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.