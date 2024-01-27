Report: Steelers’ OC Candidate Jerrod Johnson Has Second Interview Scheduled With Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently interviewed Jerrod Johnson for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator job and it appears as though the former NFL quarterback and Texas A&M product is in high demand this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Saturday, Johnson now has a second interview with the New Orleans Saints for their vacant offensive coordinator job set for today. Johnson is currently the quarterbacks coach of the Houston Texans. He’s had multiple offensive coordinator interviews this offseason, according to Rapoport.

#Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson has a second, in person interview with the #Saints for their OC job today, sources say. Just 35, the former CFL starter and NFL backup was key in CJ Stroud’s development this season, along with OC Bobby Slowik. He’s had multiple OC interviews. pic.twitter.com/raXc5XIBqL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2024

Johnson joined the Texans as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 after one season with the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant quarterbacks coach. In 2022, Johnson helped coach a Vikings team that finished the season with a 13-4 record and won the NFC North by four games. Johnson guided QB Kirk Cousins to the fourth-most passing yards (4,547), fourth-most completions (424) and fifth-most passing touchdowns (29) in the NFL. Cousins became the fifth player in NFL history and the first in franchise history to complete eight consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns.

In 2023, Johnson helped coach a Texans team that finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the AFC South Johnson guided rookie QB C.J. Stroud through a season that included the Ohio State product throwing for 4108 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Stroud is the odds-on favorite to win the annual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award a few weeks from now.

Johnson’s NFL playing career began after going undrafted in 2011. His NFL stops included time with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Raverns, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Steelers. He also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, where he was the No. 1 overall selection of the 2011 UFL Draft.

The Steelers officially announced on Friday that they had interviewed Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator job. As of Friday night, he was just the second person the team had acknowledged interviewing for the job with the first being Thomas Brown, who was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers last season.