Report: Browns Expected To Hire Ex-Steelers RB Duce Staley (Update)

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.: According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are hiring Staley as the team’s RBs coach. The move comes one week after Cleveland fired RBs coach Stump Mitchell.

As reported here a few minutes ago, the #Browns have hired Duce Staley as RB coach, league source tells clevelanddotcom. #Jets wanted him too. Here's more about him:https://t.co/L3C6M7r5dh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2024

Our original story is below.

The Cleveland Browns, after a bit of a shakeup on the offensive coaching staff last week, are expected to add former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and well-traveled NFL position coach Duce Staley to their coaching staff, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Staley was previously set to interview with the New York Jets for a role on head coach Robert Saleh’s staff, but according to Anderson, he informed the Jets that he will be joining the Browns.

It is unclear for what role Staley is expected to be hired by the Browns. Cleveland has an opening at RBs coach and offensive coordinator after letting go of longtime RBs coach Stump Mitchell and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

I’m told Duce Staley informed the #Jets he’s expecting to join the Cleveland #Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/SjawWNwq6y — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 24, 2024

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot confirmed Anderson’s report just a short time ago.

#Browns are hiring RB Duce Staley, league source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2024

Staley played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and then spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-06 before going into coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He served as the special teams quality control coach for two seasons before then serving as running backs coach from 2013-2020. He was also the assistant head coach of the Eagles from 2018-2020.

Staley then left the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season, joining the Detroit Lions, where he spent 2021 and 2022 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach under Dan Campbell. His role in Detroit put him on the map in the NFL coaching industry, leading to him getting an opportunity in Carolina with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, whom Staley worked under for a few years.

However, Staley was fired on Nov. 27, along with Reich and QB coach Josh McCown.

The Browns let go of Stump Mitchell last week. Mitchell had been the running backs coach in Cleveland since 2019 and oversaw some great running backs for the Browns, including Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. He also facilitated D’Earnest Johnson and Jerome Ford breaking out with larger roles due to injuries.