Rapoport: Bills WR Gabe Davis Suffered PCL Sprain In Win Over Dolphins, Status TBD

Entering the week of preparation for the Wild Card Round matchup against the No.7-seed Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC East champion and No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills could be without veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Monday afternoon, Davis suffered a PCL sprain in the Week 18 win over the Miami Dolphins that gave the Bills the AFC East title.

Having Gabe Davis at some point in the playoffs would be key. Not only holds the playoff record with 4 TDs, but has been a TD machine since he was drafted — Tied for 10th with 33 TDs since he was drafted. One of the more underrated WRs in the NFL. https://t.co/RIwFIvJVDL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024

Though Rapoport reported that the injury Davis suffered is not considered major, a PCL sprain typically takes between 10 days to four weeks to fully recover from, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is unknown what grade Davis’ PCL sprain is, but if it is a Grade 1 (mild), Davis’ recovery time would be roughly 10 days.

Of course, that would mean he’d have a chance to play Sunday against the Steelers. If it’s anything worse than a Grade 1 sprain, Davis’ status could be in question. The Bills have not ruled him out of any practices or the game, and they haven’t even put a time frame on the injury, so there is some good news there from Buffalo’s perspective.

Davis’ status will be one to monitor throughout the week. The last time the Bills played the Steelers, in Week Five of the 2022 season, Davis hauled in three receptions for 171 yards and a score, including a 98-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

During the regular season, Davis hauled in just 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.