Merril Hoge Says Money Is Only Reason Why Mitch Trubisky Played Over Mason Rudolph

It took until the Pittsburgh Steelers had no other option but turning to QB Mason Rudolph has revived their season. And if they make the playoffs after the dust settles Sunday night, he’ll have saved their season. It’s led many to wonder what took so long to play Rudolph. Why he became an afterthought, a No. 3 quarterback who barely played and saw his role reduced after Ben Roethlisberger retired, being No. 2 before falling to third-string by the start of 2022.

Appearing on 102.5 DVE with Randy Baumann and Mike Prisuta Wednesday morning, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and current analyst Merril Hoge said Mitch Trubisky stood apart from Rudolph for one reason.

“He beat Mitch Trubisky out,” Hoge said comparing Rudolph’s preseason play to Trubisky’s. “There was nothing in the preseason that you would say, ‘Yeah, Mitch beat him out.’ The only thing Mitch beat him out on was making more money. That is it. That is it.”

Signing in the first few hours of 2022’s free agency, Trubisky inked a two-year deal to be the Steelers’ starter before signing another two-year extension this past offseason, cementing him in a backup role. Rudolph languished in free agency for months before returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth the league minimum.

While it might be the wrong approach, the NFL is a business. Money talks. Those who get paid are given more opportunities to play and Trubisky, if he wasn’t going to start, made more than enough money to at least be the backup. It wasn’t until he flatlined on the field that Mike Tomlin had no other choice but to try Rudolph, who now seems in line for a hefty pay raise as an offseason free agent.

Prisuta pushed back on Hoge’s opinion, believing Trubisky was the better player in camp. In 2023, our training camp grades had Pickett as the best quarterback followed by Trubisky and then Rudolph. But in 2022, Rudolph was our winner of the group while Trubisky earned the worst grade of the team’s top three arms.

Hoge credited Rudolph for staying ready and working hard even as a third-string quarterback with no expectations to play.

“He’s earned it. He’s deserved it,” Hoge said.

Now, the Steelers will have to try and retain Rudolph in the offseason. But it won’t come cheap and it’s plausible he prices himself out of Pittsburgh, especially if the team remains committed to Pickett as its 2024 starter. It’ll be one of several storylines at the position during what’s shaping up to be a telling offseason.