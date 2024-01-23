Fittipaldo: Steelers Should Sign Free Agent And Use High Draft Pick To Address WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiving corps had a roller-coaster 2023 season, filled with off-the-field drama and up-and-down play on the field. Second-year wideout George Pickens showed substantial improvement, particularly down the stretch, while Diontae Johnson bounced back from a hamstring injury suffered in Week One and finished the season strong. Outside of those two, there was limited production from the supporting cast, as Allen Robinson II was utilized primarily as a blocker and Calvin Austin III was surprisingly underutilized.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers need to acquire two new wide receivers heading into the 2024 season. Fittipaldo appeared on “The Coaches Roundtable” segment of the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel on Tuesday to discuss the Steelers’ future.

“You have to add a receiver, probably in free agency and in the draft,” Fittipaldo told host Ed Codi.

The Steelers acquired Robinson through a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last season, the Rams eating a chunk of his salary. Robinson didn’t produce too much beyond run blocking with 34 catches for 280 yards, and his large salary next season makes it almost certain the team will cut him.

The natural next option is to add another veteran free agent at a much cheaper price than Robinson, but Fittipaldo also argued that the Steelers should draft a WR in addition to signing a free agent one.

“You spend a first-, second-, or third-round pick on your receiving corps. Get that unit established,” said Fittipaldo.

After selecting Pickens and Austin in 2022, the Steelers didn’t draft any receivers last year. Interestingly, Fittipaldo didn’t mention Austin as a relevant option next season even though the speedy 24-year-old has a legitimate chance to start in the slot next season.

Since 2013, the Steelers haven’t always hit the mark with early-round wide receiver selections. Sammie Coates, James Washington, and, beyond his stellar rookie season, Chase Claypool didn’t work out as planned. But with the Steelers heading into a make-or-break season for quarterback Kenny Pickett, it could make sense to snag another high-end receiving option to fairly assess just what Pickett is capable of.

Fittipaldo also looked even further down the road than the 2024 season for the wideout position. “You have to prepare for life without Diontae Johnson,” he said.

Johnson is entering the final year of the contract extension he signed in 2022, a free agent after the 2024 campaign concludes. The Steelers will have to make a decision on him. His play has been hot-and-cold with moments of controversy though he’s proven capable of making highlight-reel plays.

It’s hard to guess right now what the Steelers might do with Johnson after next season, but drafting a receiver early could add an additional layer to a young and exciting offense in search of a much-improved passing game.

The Steelers have many areas to address this offseason. Wide receiver isn’t quite at the top of the list, but it’s still imperative that they improve their depth at the position through free agency, the draft, or a breakout season from a player like Austin.