Explaining How Mike Tomlin ‘Calls’ The Steelers Offense

Though a wide receiver in college, Mike Tomlin’s coaching upbringing focused almost exclusively on the defensive side of the ball. Since serving as Arkansas State’s defensive backs coach in 1998, a chance to bring his receiver background and teach secondaries how offenses think, Tomlin has been a defensive guy. That’s remained true through this season, one of just a handful of NFL head coaches with that type of resume. While he doesn’t carry the title, we know Tomlin has a significant influence on the defense, either calling its plays or having a heavy hand in the process from a game planning and an in-stadium standpoint.

On the other side, Tomlin is viewed as hands-off with the offense. The offensive coordinator has the autonomy to call what he wants to call. Largely, that appears accurate. But don’t mistake it for him having no influence in how a game is called. Much like Art Rooney II providing the offseason vision, Tomlin might not cook the meal but he buys the groceries.

NFL Films mic’d up Tomlin for Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. In a clip that’s gone viral, and moment QB Mason Rudolph referenced postgame, Tomlin was the catalyst behind the Steelers’ aggressive call to throw on 1st and 10 late in the fourth quarter, WR George Pickens picking up a first down that essentially secured Pittsburgh’s win.

Tomlin didn’t make the actual play call, with the protection and formation and personnel grouping, but directed “Sully,” QB Coach and play caller Mike Sullivan, to call a “rhythm pass.”

“Hey, Sully,” Tomlin said as captured by NFL Film. “I don’t want to get conservative. They’ve been pounding that run. Rhythm pass, play to win.”

Mike Tomlin on the sideline on not being conservative with play calling at the end of the game versus the Seahawks. This is great! #Steelers #NFL 👍 pic.twitter.com/zyUXKi7uwa — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2024

Sullivan called a one-step drop and slant/flat combination, Rudolph hitting Pickens for a 24-yard gain.

Note that Tomlin didn’t call the specific play but provided the framework. He didn’t want to run the ball. He didn’t want to take a deep shot downfield, which wouldn’t be a “rhythm pass.” Sullivan had plenty of options. It could’ve been a one-step drop, a three-stop drop. It could’ve been a slant, a dig route, a spacing concept that got the ball out over the middle to TE Pat Freiermuth. Tomlin provided the guidelines, Sullivan filled in the blanks.

In a clip shared by The CW’s Inside the NFL, at another point in the game Tomlin said, “I definitively want to run it.” It’s not clear the situation or moment he was referring to, but the point is the same. Tomlin communicated a broad message in clear terms. I definitively want to run it but didn’t tell Sullivan what or how to run it. It probably didn’t mean “call a wide receiver end around” but whatever concept and call Sullivan thought was right for the moment, it was likely up to him (I understand NFL Films would not air an exact play call if Tomlin mentioned it but based on how Tomlin says it and the edit points, it doesn’t seem like he was providing additional information).

That seems to be Tomlin’s role on offense. Weighing in with thoughts in important moments. Run or pass and the general type. While it’s not groundbreaking information, a longtime head coach offering general input won’t get you out of your chair, it’s a look behind-the-scenes of Tomlin we don’t often get. They Steelers are not often mic’d up in this fashion. They’ve never been on Hard Knocks (that might change in 2024!) and the team is generally protective of anything inside its building. Media doesn’t have a big presence and the people in that building don’t talk.

It makes this moment worth sharing, one that was big for the team and one that offered insight into how Tomlin runs the team.