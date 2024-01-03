Chris Simms Credits Weak Defenses For Mason Rudolph’s Success, Says Kenny Pickett ‘Would Have Looked Better Too’

Many fans had been clamoring for QB Mason Rudolph to get his shot at some point in the 2023 season, especially after an incredibly slow start from the passing game. He finally got his chance to start in Week 16 and has led the team to back-to-back electric victories to keep them alive in the playoff race.

But not everyone is directly crediting Rudolph with the team’s late-season turnaround. Former NFL QB Chris Simms shared his thoughts on his NBC show Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

“Listen, he deserves to start. I get it.” Simms admitted. “But he’s been fortunate. Kenny Pickett would have looked a lot better, too, if he got to play against the Bengals and the Seahawks. Both horrible pass defenses and defenses in general.”

Cincinnati and Seattle haven’t fielded great passing defenses this year, but neither have been truly horrible. Seattle ranks 20th in allowed passer rating this season, while Cincinnati comes in at 24th. All Rudolph can do is make plays against the opponents on the schedule, and he’s led the offense to more success than they’ve had over the past two years.

It’s tough to judge just how good Rudolph is playing until we see him against a great passing defense, and he will have his chance against the Ravens this Saturday. While Lamar Jackson is confirmed to be resting, it seems that at least part of a defense that held quarterbacks to the second-worst passing rating in the league this year will suit up.

It also likely helps Rudolph that he’s been playing a post-Matt Canada world, with Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan now running the offense. While the impact of his firing can be argued, the playcalling has at least opened up a little bit.

However, Chris Simms wasn’t all negative about Mason Rudolph. He shared these positive takes on his play.

“Mason Rudolph is a good down-the-field thrower.” Simms pointed out. “Mason Rudolph hangs in the pocket more than the other two quarterbacks and lets things develop downfield. “There’s value in that because they have some weapons to strike down the field.”

And despite not doing it against the best defenses in the world, that has been the main positive and should be the takeaway from his first two starts. The offense looked dull and lifeless all season, even in wins, but Rudolph has proven capable of making the big play.

When you have a guy like George Pickens, who has thrived with Rudolph as your most talented offensive weapon, you need to find a way to get him involved. Pickett and Trubisky did an inconsistent job of that. But Rudolph has looked to him early and often and to great success. We will see if that trend continues on Saturday.