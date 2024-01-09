Bucky Brooks: Steelers Are Winning Because ‘Young Guys Are Getting It Done’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs, finishing at 10-7, and a big reason has been the contribution of their rookie class. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks was on NFL Total Access and shouted out the Steelers’ strategy with their rookies for a reason they’re having success.

"The @steelers are winning because the young guys are getting it done"@BuckyBrooks has high praise for Pittsburgh's rookies 👇 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/8YVPRTZ3Fw — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 8, 2024

“Everybody talks about a draft and develop strategy, right? They want to draft players, they wanna develop them, they wanna put ’em on the field. The Pittsburgh Steelers have done it a different way, putting young guys on the field,” Brooks said.

He praised Pittsburgh’s entire rookie class that’s played, shouting out Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Broderick Jones, and Darnell Washington.

“Rather than rush them and put them in right away, they made them earn their spots at a time where we hand out spots,” Brooks said. “Their guys are ready for the roles, they’re dominating, and their young guys are leading the charge as this team has climbed back in postseason contention,” he added. “The Pittsburgh Steelers are winning because the young guys are getting it done. Down after down, week after week.”

The Steelers were cautious with a lot of their rookies, Porter in particular, as he wasn’t inserted into the starting lineup until Week Seven. Once he became a starter, he became Pittsburgh’s best corner and one of the best corners in the league. If the Steelers had thrown him into the fire immediately, there’s a real chance he wouldn’t be having the success he’s had during his rookie year.

The Steelers are notorious for not rushing their rookies onto the field, even with a class as talented as the one they have. They’ve been smart with deploying guys in the situations that have been best for them, with Herbig serving in a special teams and pass rush role while Washington has been utilized primarily as a blocking tight end. Benton has been a regular part of Pittsburgh’s defensive line rotation and has excelled all season, playing like one of the best rookie defensive linemen in football.

It’s a strategy that’s worked out for Pittsburgh, as their young talent is playing some of their best football down the stretch. During a time when Pittsburgh has been decimated with injuries and needs depth and production, their rookie class and young guys have stepped up and given the Steelers some much-needed production during their three-game winning streak that helped propel them from 7-7 to 10-7 and into the playoffs. It’s a special group that has the potential to grow and become even more productive throughout their careers. And it’s a testament to Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin, and Pittsburgh’s scouting staff for identifying and developing talent to have them ready to produce on the game’s biggest stage in the playoffs.