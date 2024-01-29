Shrine Bowl Interview: BC’s Christian Mahogany Talks Advice From ‘Big Mike’ Tomlin

FRISCO, Texas-Boston College offensive guard Christian Mahogany is one of the best players at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, and he has a unique connection to the Steelers, as he roomed with Mike Tomlin’s son Dino at BC. During an interview with Steelers Depot, Mahogany touched on advice he’s received from Mike Tomlin, who he calls “Big Mike” and his career at BC.

“He’s a great dude. They’re a very humble family even though they don’t have to be. Big Mike, I call him Big Mike, Big Mike is a great guy and a great coach. He just talks to me about being serious and he gives me advice, ’cause you only do this once, so I’m just trying to get the best advice. And he’s one of those people that do that, so they’re great people, great roommate, great family,” Mahogany said.

Mahogany did have a meeting with the Steelers, one that he said “definitely” stood out. Mahogany has been a standout during Shrine Bowl practices the last two days, routinely winning his reps in OL/DL 1v1 drills and making plays in team.

Here's one of many really good reps from BC OG Christian Mahogany at the #ShrineBowl. Gets so much power from his hips. Really talented player. https://t.co/dTCfPbX2QK pic.twitter.com/e9qRrTrREi — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) January 28, 2024

He also got some work in at center during the second day of practice, and while he didn’t play center in college, that would be his best fit with the Steelers.

Boston College has produced a lot of talented NFL linemen, including Gosder Cherlius, Anthony Castonzo, Zion Johnson and Chris Lindstrom. He said that BC’s work producing offensive linemen was a factor in his decision to attend the school and he wants to be the next successful BC offensive lineman.

“It definitely impacted my decision when I was coming out. It was an O-line school, and I wanted to learn from the best. So I went to the best school I think, for myself, and now hopefully I’m next in the long line of BC offensive linemen in the NFL. I just want to keep carrying that tradition.”

Mahogany was a stud in 2021, but tore his ACL and missed the entire 2022 season. He came back and was able to elevate his play, starting 12 games and now enters the draft as one of the best guards in the class. He talked about his rehab and recovery.

“It was a tough injury, but tough people do tough things sometimes. So I had to learn quickly how to do certain things in rehab, how to really walk again before I can do something. Just taking your time with an injury like that, you don’t want to rush back and ruin something for the rest of your life,” Mahogany said. “I don’t know everything. So I listened to my trainers and my doctors and my people at home, so I went step-by-step and then I was able to compete and come back and do my thing.”

Mahogany generates a ton of power and is a bully on the field. However, he doesn’t talk much and keeps things internalized. He’s dealt with a lot of adversity, losing both his father and his grandmother, and he thinks of that adversity while also trying to keep his mind as empty as possible on the field.

“I just remember all the adversity I’ve been through in my life and certain things that just come up, and I’m not really a big smack talker, I just try to stay to myself, just stay within the gameplan, and just kind of have empty thoughts besides myself,” he explained.

Mahogany showed off his ability to climb to the second level during the team session today, making a nice play to chip the defensive tackle before driving the linebacker back.

It’s the type of play that’s been routine for him this week, and he credited his coaching staff at BC for refining his technique and making him the player he is today. Mahogany is likely a Day Two prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while the Steelers are pretty set at guard with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, Mahogany’s relationship with the Tomlin family likely makes him at least of some interest to the team. He’s been the best offensive lineman in Frisco and someone we’ll continue to monitor closely over the final two days of practice and throughout the pre-draft process.