Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Brian Tollini:

AK-

Which player has been more valuable to their side of the ball…

Jaylen Warren to the offense or Elandon Roberts to the defense?

Also, heard you discussing wheel routes in yesterday’s podcast, personally I’d love to see them try a “Texas” route concept involving Friermuth and Warren. Is that something they have attempted in recent memory? I know MOF is still, apparently lava

Alex: Oh wow, good question. I’d lean Warren just because he was giving the offense sometimes the only spark they had at times. And he and Warren complementing each other and making this running game go, so vital to any chance of winning this team has, has been key down the stretch, even if Harris has taken on a larger role the last two weeks. But Roberts very valuable too holding down the fort after Holcomb/Alexander went down.

Not a lot of Texas/Angle routes in Pittsburgh. Don’t be surprised if the Bills do it though. It’s on their tape.