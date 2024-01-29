2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes, Day 3

FRISCO, Texas — Things continue to roll here in Frisco at the Cowboys’ practice facility for the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, myself, Josh Carney, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, and Tony Calderone are in Dallas to cover the Shrine Bowl for Steelers Depot. The crew jumped on a hotel shuttle and headed over to The Star and the Ford Center in the Dallas area for the second day of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Below is a compilation of our notes from Monday’s third practice for the West and East teams.

JOSH CARNEY’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

Things opened up at a slow pace Monday morning for the East team. A lot of focus on special teams, which was mostly done on air. Not much you can do in these settings to get a full-speed look on special teams. That said, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis (5117, 251) had a strong day. Mevis drilled nine of 10 field goals in the session, which his only miss drilling the right upright.

Mevis converted multiple kicks from 50+ yards, too. He is a big kicker with a huge leg.

After special teams I focused on the offensive and defensive lines for the East team, both of which are loaded here at the Shrine Bowl.

Two names on the offensive line caught my eye early on, that being Michigan interior offensive lineman Trente Jones (6035, 306) and Penn State center Hunter Nourzad (6026, 319). Jones is an impressive athlete on the interior and has good footwork. Nourzad just dominates with his hands. When he gets his paws on you, it’s over.

Oklahoma tackle Walter Rouse (6054, 319) had another really strong day, too. He’s an experienced lineman with more than 40 career starts and is comfortable playing left or right side. He’s a very smart player that understands angles and positioning, and he uses it to his advantage time and time again.

Defensively, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Khristian Boyd (6021, 320) had a great day. He showed off serious power in team and 1-on-1 sessions. He bull rushed Michigan interior offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (6040, 297) into the quarterback’s lap in team session and then showed off a great push-pull-swim on Jones in 1-on-1 to win. He’s made a big name for himself this week.

In the team session midway through practice, Nebraska safety Omar Brown (6003, 201) made a tremendous leaping interception on a deep ball from Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (6010, 215). Brown skied for the ball, high-pointed it in traffic and came down with the pick, setting off a wild celebration for the East defensive backs.

After Brown’s interception the East offense got going again. Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker (6031, 241) made play after play in the passing game. He’s a smooth route runner and really knows how to find space and create separation. He reminds me a lot of Hayden Hurst.

Though he threw an interception, it’s very apparent that Leary has the best arm talent here. He just rips the ball all over the field. There’s a noticeable zip to his passes compared to the others. That said, Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed (6007, 223) is the best of the bunch here. He’s just so calm, cool and collected and is very accurate with the football.

After the team session, the team broke up into 1-on-1 drills. I made my way to the OL/DL battles and came away very impressed by Cincinnati’s Jowon Briggs (6012, 313). He’s a tank in the middle, one that has great power in his bull rush and uses his hands well to gain control of opposing linemen. He gave Barnhardt and Liberty’s X’Zauvea Gaudlin (6027, 327) fits in the session.

Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas (6016, 244) is the most polished pass rusher here though. He has great speed and athleticism off the edge, uses his hands well and just has a fun arsenal to his game. He was the No. 1 recruit in the country a few years ago for a reason, and he’s showing it on this stage.

Wrapping things up, Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (5115, 234) shook off a rough first two days here in Dallas and put together a great day on Monday. He had a fumble recovery and an interception on back-to-back reps in a team session to close practice. He’s a physical, downhill defender, but the work he did in coverage Monday was impressive. Name to watch, obviously, due to Wisconsin ties.

WEST TEAM —

Once the West team hit the practice field for Monday’s session, I couldn’t stop coming back to Tulane safety Jarius Monroe (6005, 204). He’s a natural leader, one that brings a ton of juice to his team from an energy standpoint. He’s always talking, always communicating and always upping the intensity for the West team. He made some tremendous plays on the day, intercepting a pass in the end zone during a red zone drill, and was sticky in coverage in 1-on-1s, breaking up a pass intended for South Dakota State’s Jaxon Janke (6020, 206).

Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant (6024, 224) continues to grab my attention, too. He’s such a great athlete at the position. A former Ohio State linebacker, Gant transferred to Toledo for more consistent playing time and blew up. He’s having a great week here in Dallas. In a coverage drill, he looked more like a cornerback than a linebacker with the way he backpedaled in his drop and flipped his hips. Great ball skills, too.

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (5110, 189) continues to make play after play. He’s everywhere. He had a great play in coverage on a ball into the end zone in a red zone session and then handled some slot role at times, too. Very versatile piece with great ball skills.

It’s been very apparent the last two days is that UCLA EDGE Grayson Murphy (6022, 251) and twin Gabriel Murphy (6021, 249) are unblockable. The Murphy twins wrecked a team session by consistently turning the corner as pass rushers, dominating the offensive tackles. Great athleticism to dip and bend. Good speed, too.

South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick looks like the best offensive lineman of the group for the West team. McCormick (6040, 310) has brought a real edge to the group, and he’s backing up that edge with his play. He’s putting guys in clamps in pass protection and is having one heck of a week in the run game. He’s caused some defensive linemen to get upset with his style, too, playing up to the whistle. Experienced guy who can play center or guard. Great, great week.

JOE CLARK’S NOTES:



EAST TEAM —



UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer showed off quick feet and reliable hands. Good route runner.

Virginia WR Malik Washington tracks the ball really well. He made a number of plays today as he continues to shine this week.

Ole Miss S Daijahn Anthony does a good job getting downhill and flowing to the ball. Good live rep speed.

Nebraska S Omar Brown won a jump ball for an interception. Good athleticism.

Shoutout to the cameraman who got nailed by a Matt Hayball punt and kept on taking pictures.

Wisconsin LB Maema Njongmeta had a fumble recovery and an interception in team and he was always around the ball. He hadn’t popped much in the first two days of practice, but today was a really nice day for him.

Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas has been a beast all week. He has the most polished pass rush moves out of anyone and has a lot of speed around the edge, while using his hands well. He’s going to be a good player in the NFL.

Troy EDGE Richard Jibunor flashed again today, winning some 1v1 reps and looking good in team and individual drills. Someone who might make a play in the game and could boost his draft stock.

Northern Iowa iDL Khristian Boyd showcased good power and won a 1v1 rep with a push-pull-swim move that was very impressive. A player who’s quietly stood out and played really well in the interior this week.

Penn State C Hunter Nourzad was good in space today. Another solid day of practice for him.

Michigan CB Josh Wallace had an interception in team. He’s a solid tackler on tape as well and made some plays around the ball.

Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem also made a few big plays, breaking up a pass in 1v1 drills and standing out in team.

Cincinnati DL Jowon Briggs again showed off his power, getting into the backfilled multiple times. A player who has stood out every day.

Colorado State TE Dallin Holker is a really crisp route runner and created good separation. Has a lot of speed for the position.

WEST TEAM —

Tulane CB Jarius Monroe brings so much energy and has nice speed and made some plays on the ball. He’s always going 100% and was really good in coverage today.

Arkansas EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat bulled over Howard OT Anim Dankwah in a 1v1 rep and made a number of good plays. An intriguing prospect if the Steelers want OLB depth.

Toledo LB Dallas Gant looked good in coverage, making plays in 1v1 and moved well. Good hips, always seemed to be around the ball.

USC WR Tahj Washington had a really impressive contested catch. One of best receivers here along with Malik Washington.

Mississippi State WR Tulu Griffin had good route-running and won off the line but dropped a deep ball in 1v1.

Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard played through the ball and had a nice punch-out in 1v1s and was really solid in man coverage in team.

UCLA EDGE Grayson Murphy continues to shine. He had a sack in team and won his 1v1 reps easily. His twin brother, Gabriel Murphy, also had a sack.

West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop tracked a ball well and made an interception in zone. High-level production playing 95% of snaps at West Virginia, potential slot corner option

One player I’ve liked more and more each day is South Dakota State iOL Mason McCormick. Holds his own and wins his 1v1 reps, has arms over 33” and is 6’4. Really intriguing small school prospect.

N.C. State OL Dylan McMahon has strong legs and keeps defenders away at arms length. Good day for him.

TONY CALDERONE’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem was my top defensive back of the day. He showed great physical ability in coverage, and also good quickness when getting out to the flat and stopping the run.

It feels like I say this every day, but I will continue to bang the drum for Illinois WR Isaiah Williams. He always finds himself open and is in my opinion one of the top few all-around athletes here. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t make an impact in some way in the NFL.

Oregon State WR Anthony Gould has showcased solid route running ability throughout the week, and that continues today.

Nebraska S Omar Brown made a really athletic interception on an overthrown ball today. One of the biggest plays of the day for the East defense.

Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed continues to impress. He made one impressive on-the-fly play today on a snap that made it about halfway to him and took a weird bounce.

Wisconsin LB Maema Njongmeta was everywhere today. He had a big interception, and also was able to stick with running backs in coverage deep down the field.

Michigan CB Josh Wallace was one of the better corners of the day. He got to the flats quickly in the two-minute drill, and gave the best performance against Isaiah Williams in 1v1s I’ve seen all week.

Syracuse S Isaiah Johnson has gotten some work at corner this week, and looked effective supporting the run today.

Florida State DL Fabien Lovett had a nice run stuff, using his size well.

Penn State C Hunter Nouzard looked natural in space, getting downfield with good acceleration on a screen.

Indiana LB Aaron Casey had high energy today, and looked solid in all facets.

WEST TEAM —

Ohio State LB Steele Chambers is a beast in 1v1 coverage, one of the better linebackers here in that aspect for sure.

Pittsburgh WR Bub Means did a real nice job of getting open today, although his quarterbacks overthrew him a few times.

Haven’t watched much of the tight ends this week, but out of what I have watched South Dakota State’s Zach Heins has been a standout. He’s done a nice job making catches in traffic.

Tulane CB Jarius Monroe is the most vocal player on the field at all times. Dude is a dawg.

Kansas TE Mason Fairchild is quite agile for someone of his size, he had a good day.

Memphis RB Blake Watson had a nice adjustment on a wheel route today to make a big play. He is a natural receiver.

Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers is the toughest man to complete a pass on at the Shrine Bowl. Draft stock is going up.

Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard has done a nice job of being physical without getting flagged.

UCLA EDGE Gabriel Murphy was a standout for me today. Got great pressure around the edge using his quickness.

North Carolina DL Myles Murphy was my favorite defensive lineman of the day. He has insane strength and bull rush ability, and had an athletic play in space on a screen pass. One to watch.

North Carolina State C Dylan McMahon doesn’t get pushed around much. He had a good day snapping too.

SMU DL Jordan Miller won a 1v1 rep convincingly today with a gorgeous swim move.

West Virginia G Doug Nester does a nice job setting. He’s been one of the more consistent offensive linemen of the week.

Eastern Kentucky T Josiah Ezirim was a recent convert from the defensive to the offensive line. He still is prone to being beaten by speed rushers, but seems to have a nice set of raw tools.

UCLA EDGE Grayson Murphy had a lot of bursts of the blocks today.

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee is the most noticeable vocal leader of all the QBs by far. Always encouraging and celebrating with his teammates.

Tennessee RB Jabari Small looks super elusive out there. Brought a ton of energy today.

Virginia WR Malik Washington was getting a ton of looks in the situation portion of practice. It’s clear he’s earned a lot of trust from the QBs even over only a few days.

West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop had an acrobatic interception in coverage during situational drills.

Arkansas K Cam Little banged home a “game-winner” from well over 50 yards with plenty of room to spare. Really nice looking kick.

Texas S Ryan Watts has a nose for the ball. He was everywhere today.

MELANIE FRIEDLANDER’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —



Injuries were the theme for the East team this morning. Lots of players in jerseys and street clothes, the price paid for surprisingly physical practices over the first two days. Here’s a quick rundown:

Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma told me he tweaked his left hip yesterday and didn’t feel like he had his normal “get-off” so he’s resting today but definitely plans to play in the game Thursday and may practice tomorrow, depending on how he feels. He is excited to rush the QB with teammate Colorado State EDGE Mo Kamara. He said he has his sights on the Shrine Bowl defensive MVP award.

Florida State CB Jarrian Jones said he has a bone bruise on his foot. He hopes to practice tomorrow but says he is day to day.

Tennessee CB Tarheeb Still told me has a hard injury that he’d be getting checked out later today. He doesn’t have any bruising or swelling of note. It’s possible he’s headed for an MRI.

Florida State Renardo Green had his foot stepped on and is dealing with some bruising. Also says he is day to day and hopes to practice tomorrow.

Georgia IDL Zion Logue is dealing with what he calls a mild turf toe but doesn’t think it will keep him out long. While spending the day on the sideline, he was using the play sheet to help call protections and plays during the team session. Future Coach Logue?

Oregon State RB Deshaun Fenwick has been ruled out for practice and the game due to an undisclosed injury. He was walking the field with his position group and visiting on the sidelines with a slight limp.

Western Carolina WR David White wasn’t present for practice but wasn’t listed as out. The WR coach told me he is “a little banged up” and will hopefully be back for the final practice tomorrow.

WEST TEAM —

No significant new injuries for a team that had already lost more than twice as many players to injury or illness early on.

Kansas QB Jason Bean was ruled out yesterday due to illness and has not been present for practice or interviews.

Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker’s Shrine Bowl seems to be done. He was noted to pull up short after a play two days ago and hasn’t practiced since.

Washington S Dominique Hampton, who missed the first day of interviews and practice with what was described to me as “a bug” was supposed

to be back for practice after two days recovering at home, which is nearby. Unfortunately, he is still listed as “out” so it’s unlikely we will see him on the field at this point.