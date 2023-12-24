WR Amari Cooper Has Historic Day As Browns Rout Texans, Essentially Lock Up Playoff Spot

Though they haven’t technically clinched, confidently bet a dollar or two on seeing the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 playoffs. They all-but stamped their ticket in style, blowing out the Houston Texans 36-22 Sunday afternoon. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was uncoverable, finishing with 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns. His yards set a single-game franchise record.

So much for George Pickens being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

With the win, the Browns move to 10-5 on the season, only their second double-digit win season since 2008. Their playoff odds sit at 99 percent and they can officially clinch with a win Thursday against the New York Jets. With the loss, the Texans drop to 8-7 and take a hit to their playoff aspirations.

Cooper wasted no time making his presence felt. QB Joe Flacco fired deep down the middle of the field to connect with him on a 53-yard play on the first snap of the game, putting the Browns inside the Texans’ six. Three plays later, RB Jerome Ford ran the ball in from 4-yards away, going up 7-0.

Houston, still without star rookie QB C.J. Stroud, did little on offense throughout the first half. The Texans punted on their first three drives as the field position battle swung the Browns’ way. Starting from their own 35 early in the second quarter, Flacco again found Cooper deep down the left sideline, breaking away from the cornerback for a 75-yard score to put Cleveland up 14-0.

Houston managed an answer, cutting the lead in half as RB Dameon Pierce ran back the ensuing kickoff 98 yards the other way for the touchdown. Worse yet for the Browns, kicker Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring and was unavailable the rest of the game. But Cleveland’s offense didn’t need field goals Sunday. Late in the half, Flacco found trusty TE David Njoku for a 21-yard score. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson handled the two-point try, rushing in for the conversion, making it a 22-7 contest into the half.

After a Texans punt to open up the third quarter, the Browns provided the dagger. Using big plays in the first half, they went on an extended drive to start the second. Chewing up almost 10 minutes of clock and marching 18 plays, Cooper finished off another drive with a 7-yard touchdown.

Houston QB Case Keenum struggled in place of Stroud, throwing for just 62 yards and a pair of picks before being benched by QB Davis Mills in the second half. RB Kaeem Hunt tacked on a 1-yard score to make it a laugher, 36-7, early in the fourth quarter.

With Mills mopping up the blowout, the Texans saved face on the scoreboard with back-to-back touchdowns, a successful onside kick sandwiched in-between. But a second onside attempt failed and Cleveland drained more clock though without a kicker, they turned the ball over on fourth down instead of settling for a short field goal. In the process, Cooper passed WR Josh Gordon’s single-game record with this reception. Gordon had put up 261 in a 2013 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Flacco’s magic continues, finishing with 368 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw a pair of interceptions and turnovers have been an issue but for a team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season, it’s been an incredible story. Cleveland continues to win despite several key defensive injuries and an absent running game, averaging under two yards per carry for the second-straight week.

Cleveland will face the New York Jets on Thursday. Houston will see the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve day.