Two Steelers Fined For Actions Against Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw two players get fined for their actions in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

LB Elandon Roberts was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on a hit that was penalized against Cardinals RB Emari Demercado with 7:59 left in the first quarter.

It’s a tough play for Roberts, as Demercado lowered his head at the last second and Roberts was committed to making the hit. Even so, it’s a play the NFL wants to eliminate from the game, and despite there not being much he could do, Roberts was penalized and fined. A rookie out of TCU, Demercado missed the rest of the game after suffering a neck on the play. This season, he’s run for 210 yards.

S Miles Killebrew was also fined for unnecessary roughness, a play that was penalized for a facemask penalty. Killebrew was fined $10,927. That play came with 10:49 left in the fourth quarter on a punt return. It was one of three penalties in the game for Kilebrew, but he was able to redeem himself with a blocked punt in Week 14.

After the Killebrew’s penalty, the Cardinals were able to put together a four-play, 33-yard touchdown drive.

It was a dreadful game and a dreadful week for the Steelers, and these fines just add to that. Roberts was also injured in the game and missed the entire second half, so it probably stings a little bit more for Roberts that he was fined and had to deal with a groin injury. He was able to return for the team’s Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, however.

All NFL fines are set by the CBA and increased by predetermined percentages each year. Fine money goes to charities of the league’s choosing. This week, 22 plays were fined, or 1.07% of all NFL plays in Week 13.

The Steelers’ next game comes a week from today, on December 16 in Indianapolis for a Week 15 tilt against the Colts.