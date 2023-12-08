Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs. Patriots

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 14 New England Patriots

1. Black Friday – Back-to-back losses at home to 2-10 teams. Fire everyone. Head coach. Offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator. Yes, there have been injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, you have new co-coordinators with just three games experience. Yes, your ineffective starting quarterback is injured. No excuses. This team plays up to good opponents and down to bad ones and it’s just unacceptable. Deplorable. Lock the doors, hand out the pink slips and we’ll start anew after the season.

2. Coming Out Flat – Simple plays to the outside. The route is literally a yard or two over the line of scrimmage. This defense couldn’t handle that route the whole game. The first time three defenders overran the ball. The second time Mykal Walker was easily rubbed off the route by a barely effective rub route for a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott had 140 total yards in the game 72 through the air. The last time he came close to that many receiving yards he had 71 in week four in 2020. Injuries have depleted the linebacker group but come on.

3. Injury Swarm – The injury bug came early this year, called some friends, and came back with the whole hive. Minkah Fitzpatrick when down first. Then along the way it was Cam Heyward, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, and Montravius Adams. Minkah comes back and breaks his hand. T.J. Watt gets kneed in the face. Alex Highsmith left the game tonight. No defense can afford to lose multiple starters and still be effective. Just a tough year for the health of the defense.

4. Backwards Passing – I’m not referring to throwing the ball to wide receivers behind the line of scrimmage. We know that’s dumb. I’m talking about the passing game working all of the wide receivers downfield. You’re playing against a quality defense and can’t run consistently. Use the wide receivers in the short passing game to set up the deep shots. And not just Curl and Comeback routes. The fact they can’t get the ball to receivers on the move is baffling.

5. Nice Play, Get Off the Field – Since the wide receivers are running deep routes the tight ends are counted on to make third down conversions. Three times a Steelers tight end converted a third down and every time they came off the field. Pat Freiermuth converted a first down, came off the field. Connor Heyward hurdled a defender to get a big first down. Take a seat. Darnell Washington converts a first down. Sit down, big fella. They just made big plays. There are good vibes around them. Let him share those good vibes with the guys on the field. Maybe you get some rhythm or energy instead of the offense going through the motions.

6. Just Chuck It – The Steelers ran a reverse Jaylen Warren was stopped for a 7 yards loss. I asked online, “Why don’t they teach the player to throw the ball out of bounds if they’re going to take a loss.” Thank you to several people who said it would be an illegal man downfield penalty because the linemen are blocking like a run. Good point. However, let’s say Warren throws the ball away and the penalty is called. Now it’s a five-yard loss and still first down versus second and 17. Still a loss but not a bad. The Steelers are so bad that this is the stuff that is on my mind; how to make a bad play a slightly less bad play.

7. Where Are You When We Need You – He has had his chances and he’s not good enough. Look I get it. At this point the punter is the least of this teams concern, but Pressley Harvin has to be counting down the days he has left with this team. He isn’t good statistically and the worse part for me is when they need him the most, he has his worst punts. Seemingly every time they are buried deep in their own zone, he punts it out of bounds. No need to get rid of him this year but I don’t expect him back next year. This is why I would never use a draft pick on specialist.

8. Bad Time to Make Your Self Known – Other than the obvious pass interference penalties by New England, the referees were quiet. They only called the obvious penalties. But then they realized, “We haven’t called anything on Pittsburgh. Let’s call the long snapper for a false start.” First of all, every long snapper lifts his head. He did nothing out of the ordinary. It reminded me of the call early in the year when Isaac Seumalo was called for the offensive offside on a field goal attempt. Who calls that? There’s no guarantee this offense would score but could you not affect the most important drives of the game with obscure calls?

9. Step In, Step Up – I wanted to give Nick Herbig some love. The move to sit Markus Golden for the game was a big surprise and when Watt and Highsmith both had to come off the field the decision looked to be a bad one. Herbig took over for Highsmith and from what I saw he played well. He led the team with seven tackles including a tackle for a loss and drew a holding penalty. I’m betting Watt was thinking, “He gets the call, and I don’t?” He’s got a great motor, and I don’t know if he can be a starter in the league, but he stepped up when they needed him.

10. Let’s See What They Got – Since this season is trash, I would like to see what the younger players can do. Warren has been great as the complimentary guy. Let’s see how he does in multiple games as the number one. Use Calvin Austin. I’m begging for this again. He has speed no one else has. Give him a chance to showcase it. If you’re not going to use him, trade him to Miami in the offseason. They know how to use speed. More Darnell Washington. Nothing else needs to be said about that that I haven’t said already this year. Herbig may get more of opportunity if Highsmith is out for an extended time. Bring up some more guys from the practice squad. Everyone should be playing for their jobs going forward.