Tomlin: WR George Pickens’ ‘Talent Showed’ In Big Game Against Bengals

After multiple weeks of quiet performances, Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens went from being dormant to breaking out in stunning fashion Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickens connected with QB Mason Rudolph on two long touchdowns against Cincinnati, first on an 86-yard touchdown strike on a slant route that Pickens caught the ball in stride and created after the catch. The second came on a 66-yard pass down the sideline that Rudolph dropped over the shoulder into Pickens’ hands, the latter doing the rest of the work from there as he pulled away from the defense and sprinted into the end zone. Pickens finished the game with four receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati, his best performance of his young career.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was Tuesday during his weekly press conference what the key was to Pickens having a strong game against the Bengals.

“We got him the ball with fluidity,” Tomlin said to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We got him in some one-on-one circumstances and his talent showed.”

Rudolph did a great job of getting the ball to Pickens with the receiver having an opportunity to create after the catch, something that he hasn’t been afforded much during the season. We’ve seen him create after the catch on several different occasions like against the Cleveland Browns in Week Two and the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five. But the combination of QBs Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky haven’t been consistent in putting Pickens in position to make splash plays.

Tomlin pointed to Rudolph getting Pickens the ball with fluidity, as our very own Alex Kozora laid out in a film room after the game, showing Rudolph hit the same throws with better accuracy and timing than Trubisky did when targeting Pickens. He managed to get the ball to Pickens in the intermediate area of the field on a slant and give him enough room to turn on the jets and outrun the defense for the long house call. Rudolph also displayed good accuracy on the deep ball, dropping it into Pickens down the field as well as along the sideline, giving his receiver a chance to make a play.

Pickens may still be raw when it comes to his prowess as a route runner, but he is an immensely talented receiver who can take over a game if given the chance. Rudolph managed to get him the ball at opportune moments where Pickens could put his talent to good use, stacking opposing defensive backs to win vertically up the sideline as well as using his deceptive speed after the catch. The two should have another chance to connect for a big game this coming weekend against the Seattle Seahawks should Pickett miss another week as he heals from his surgically repaired ankle. It was just one performance between Rudolph and Pickens, but their connection proved to be just what the second-year receiver needed.