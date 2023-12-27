Season 14, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us going over the latest transactions the team has made since their Saturday win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We also go over what the team’s injury situation looks like heading into the Week 17 Sunday road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and most of that centered on the potential starting quarterback against the Seahawks. We discuss how Tomlin handled that press conference and how it sure looks to be shaping up that QB Mason Rudolph will ultimately start on Sunday. We talk about how Tomlin gave himself sort of an out regarding QB Kenny Pickett this week.

After wrapping up some loose ends from the Tomlin Tuesday media session, Alex and I jump into our review of the Steelers’ Saturday win against the Bengals after watching some of the All-22 tape from that contest. We mostly focus on the offensive side of the football in this week’s tape recap but do hit on a few defensive-related things.

We go over some plays that Rudolph made on Saturday and a few decisions that he made. We also talk some about the blocking of the offensive line on Saturday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 66-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals Game All-22 Recap, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2548203990

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 68 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n