Steelers Vs. Seahawks: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 17 Sunday afternoon road game against the Seattle Seahawks, and this week there are seven players on it with four of them dealing with an injury that will prevent them from playing in the 4:05 p.m. contest.

After ending the week listed as out on the team’s injury report, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), S Trenton Thompson (neck), and ILB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) are all now officially inactive on Sunday afternoon.

For Fitzpatrick and Thompson, both were injured in the team’s Week 15 road loss. This will mark the sixth game this season that Fitzpatrick has missed due to injury and the second one for Thompson, who was added to the 53-man roster several weeks ago. As for Roberts, who was injured during the team’s Week 16 game a week ago Saturday, this will mark the first game he has missed this season.

Kenny Pickett, who sustained his ankle injury in Week 13, will also be inactive again on Sunday. He entered the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by QB Mason Rudolph. QB Mitch Trubisky will once again be the backup to Rudolph on Sunday.

The Steelers’ other three Week 17 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include T Dylan Cook, DL DeMarvin Leal, and CB Darius Rush.

The Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday, both of which were elevations from the practice squad. Elevated on Saturday from the practice squad were S Eric Rowe and ILB Myles Jack, and both are active on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 17 vs. Seahawks:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Elandon Roberts

DL DeMarvin Leal

Seahawks’ Inactive Players:

DE Mario Edwards

T Jason Peters

LB Jordyn Brooks

RB Kenny McIntosh

OG McClendon Curtis

OT Raiqwon O’Neal

CB Kelvin Joseph